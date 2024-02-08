Since 1980, Madame Web has appeared as a supporting character in The Amazing Spider-Man comic, according to Marvel. The mysterious character never saw too much development in the classic realm of Marvel superheroes, but the potential to be incredibly powerful set the stage for an intriguing story to be told. Madame Web, or Cassandra Webb, is a mutant with psychic abilities that she uses to help Spider-Man sense danger and see the potential outcome of his actions. While its original creators Denny O'Neil and John Romita, Jr, wrote Madame Web’s story as a part of the Spider-Man’s comic, Sony has taken it in a slightly different direction.

The upcoming movie is described as a featurette by Marvel and is said to be a standalone narrative, not within any of the Spider-Man movies, but in the multiverse, anything is possible. For now, we patiently await the release date for this new addition to Marvel cinema, and for those of you who are not sure when it’s coming out or even where to see it, allow us to clue you in.

After three delays in its release, Madame Webwill finally be available starting February 14th, 2024. Make it a double feature as it may see some major competition with the same-day release of Bob Marley: One Love.

Will 'Madame Web' be in Theaters?

Fans of the big screen rejoice as Madame Web will be released exclusively in theaters and on top of that, it will be available at specific locations in IMAX, 4DX, and ScreenX. See showtimes below.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer for Madame Web on November 15th, 2023.

It starts with Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), entering a diner to meet with a group of young women when, suddenly, a masked villain enters and proceeds to attack Webb, eventually stabbing her in the stomach with a knife. Suddenly, Webb is transported back outside, where she turns towards the diner and says “Let’s try that again.” It appears that, at this point, she is aware of her psychic powers, but a week before, she is seen as a paramedic rescuing a person from a car wreck. As another paramedic, played by Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), pulls the patient from the wreckage, Webb is trapped in the car which slides off a bridge into a river. Seeing visions of a baby being born and cobwebs, Scott's character revives her through CPR, but something has changed, she is seeing things before they happen.

As she sits on a subway train, Bury a Friend by Billie Eilish starts fading in and out, and she sees the villain, presumably for the first time without the mask, portrayed by Tahar Rahim, and he begins attacking pedestrians. Flashing back a minute or so, Webb realizes she needs to get everyone off the train before it’s too late. As she escapes, a group of women from the diner appear, and they meet in the woods, where Webb tries to explain that she has clairvoyance and that somehow they are all connected. Scenes of the villain blowing things up around the city are mixed with images of girls in suits akin to Spider-Man. At one point, the masked villain is said to also possess psychic abilities, warning Webb that the other girls might have a dark future.

