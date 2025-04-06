Each film in the Sonic the Hedgehog series does the following: Sonic (Ben Schwartz) usually faces off against Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) or one of his machines, unlocking a new super powerful form. He also has help from his allies, including Miles "Tails" Prower (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba). It turns out that the appearance of said allies might have been telegraphed by one of the most unlikely characters: Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter), the wife of Green Hills' sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Tom and Maddie have been a staple of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise; while opinions might be split on their presence, some fans have concocted a theory that Maddie's clothing usually predicts what character appears in the post-credits sequence. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is no exception, as it hints at a fan-favorite character that could radically shift the direction of the Sonic films.

What Is the "Maddie Color Theory" in Sonic the Hedgehog Movies?