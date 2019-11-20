Maddie Hasson on ‘Impulse’ Season 2, James Wan’s ‘Malignant,’ and More

0

What’s one of the best shows out there right now that you might not be watching? Impulse from YouTube Originals. You might remember the announcement that a Jumper TV series was in the works a while back; that’s Impulse. But while Impulse does have the ability to teleport at the center of the show, it’s a drastically different experience than the 2008 film. The series stars Maddie Hasson as Henrietta “Henry” Coles, a 17-year-old who experiences a traumatic event that leads to the discovery that she’s able to teleport. Yes, in a sense, it’s a show about an individual with a superpower, but Impulse has so many more additional layers. There’s the lingering effects of the aforementioned trauma, the absence of her father, the danger having such an ability puts Henry in, and so much more.

If you need any more convincing that Impulse is a must watch, let me introduce you to Hasson who delivers a phenomenal performance in the show and is also an absolute delight to talk to. Hasson recently took the time to swing by the Collider Studio to talk about everything from why she didn’t want to do any Disney Channel projects when she was first starting out to the incredible working relationship she has with Missi Pyle on Impulse, her love of peanut butter, her experience working on James Wan‘s next film Malignant, and so much more.

You can catch the full conversation using the video player at the top of this article or the audio embed below. Impulse Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on YouTube!

Maddie Hasson: