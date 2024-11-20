The Fallout’s Maddie Ziegler and Better Watch Out’s Levi Miller have been tapped to star in the feature adaptation of Maggie Stiefvater’s hit YA fantasy novel, Shiver. According to Deadline, Ophelia filmmaker Claire McCarty will direct the movie adaptation, replacing previously attached helmer Andy Fickman. Shiver is currently filming in Vancouver.

Shiver is the first novel published in what would become Stiefvater’s worldwide best-selling novel series called The Wolves of Mercy Falls. Released in 2009, Shiver spawned four more books, including Linger in 2010, Forever in 2011, and Sinner in 2014. Having spent over 40 weeks on The New York Times Best-Seller list, the first title in Stiefvater’s novel series is now up for a reimagining with Ziegler and Miller bringing Grace and Sam to life on the big screen.

What Is ‘Shiver’ About?

McCarthy and Jett Tattersall wrote the movie adaptation of the Stiefvater’s novel. It centers around Grace, who — for years — has watched a pack of wolves roam around the woods near her house. Having been attacked by one as a child, one yellow-eyed wolf came to her rescue. That one fateful encounter created an unexplainable yet genuine bond between them. As time passes, Grace meets a young man named Sam, who shares an uncanny resemblance with the wolf who saved her. With the same set of yellow eyes, she instantly feels an inexplicable connection with Sam. Sam, however, turns out to be living a double life: a human during summer and a full-fledged wolf during winter. Sam must do anything in his power to remain human as winter approaches or risk losing Grace forever.

Ziegler and Miller have both been in the spotlight at such a young age. Ziegler, who at age 8 appeared in the reality show Dance Moms, has starred in several music videos by singer-songwriter Sia, including the 2014 hit “Chandelier,” “Big Girls Cry,” and one of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’s soundtracks “Elastic Heart.” Ziegler went on to lend her voice as Camille in the 2016 animated musical Ballerina and starred in the 2017 drama thriller The Book of Henry. She also starred opposite Jenna Ortega in the critically acclaimed The Fallout, as well as in West Side Story and Fitting In. Her most recent starring role is in Megan Park’s sci-fi comedy My Old Ass.

Meanwhile, Miller — known for playing The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up Peter Pan in the 2015 fantasy film Pan — has starred in Red Dog: True Blue, Jasper Jones, A Wrinkle in Time, American Exit, Streamline, and Before Dawn. He can next be seen as Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s young counterpart in the highly anticipated Kraven the Hunter feature, set to hit theaters on December 13.

In addition to starring, Ziegler also serves as one of Shiver’s producers alongside Addam Bramich (Poker Face), Ryan Hamilton (Hotel Mumbai), and more. Other details about the movie adaptation remain under wraps but stay tuned to Collider for future updates.