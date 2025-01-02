Bollywood is all set to revolutionize its horror movie game! Maddock Films, which is responsible for movies like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, is all set to expand its horror franchise in a manner similar to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The four films have collectively grossed over $140 million at the global box office.

On January 2, 2025, Variety exclusively reported that the Maddock Supernatural Universe will see a massive expansion in the upcoming years. The production company has announced eight new sequels and spinoffs in the works, which are set to premiere between 2025 and 2028. The eight-movie lineup kicks off with the vampire movie Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, eyeing a 2025 Diwali release. Shakti Shalini is the other title that will be released the same year on December 31, 2025. The 2026 releases are Bhediya 2 on August 14, 2026, and Chamunda on December 4, 2026. The following year will see palpable excitement with the release of Stree 3 on August 13, 2027, and Mahamunjya on December 24, 2027. The 2028 releases comprise Pehla Mahayudh on August 11, 2028, and Doossra Mahayudh on October 18, 2028.

Maddock Films chief Dinesh Vijan released a statement in which he expressed that the production company aims to deliver on its mission to entertain and innovate. He shared that an enthusiastic fanbase has made it possible for the company to set the stage for something as elaborate as a cinematic universe. Vijan expressed that the connection between their stories and Indian heritage and culture has led to the films being relatable and meaningful. Dinesh Vijan concluded his statement on a positive note, setting the excitement at an all-time high:

“We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started.”

‘Thama' Is Eyeing a Diwali 2025 Release

The Maddock Supernatural Universe is on a roll as it’s all set for its Diwali 2025, Thama, which will see the first-time pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The duo shared a joint reel on Instagram on January 30, 2024, to share an adorable video from the sets with the following caption:

“Hope you’re having THAMA-ke-daar holidays.”

The film was announced by Maddock Films on October 30, 2024, with a teaser on YouTube. Ayushmann Khurrana expressed excitement in a November 5, 2024 press note with Variety. The actor believes it’s the best time for him to enter the Maddock Supernatural Universe following the immense success of Stree 2.

Aditya Sarpotdar, the director behind Munjya, will direct Thama. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara. The cast of Thama also includes Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thama is expected to hit theatres during Diwali 2025. In the meantime, you can stream Stree 2, the latest film from the Maddock Supernatural Universe, on Prime Video.

