Considering her comedy roots, audiences may have been surprised by Cristin Milioti's career-defining performance as serial killer Sofia Falcone in HBO's The Penguin. The Batman spin-off sees a huge pivot for Milioti, who was, until now, most well-known for her roles in a series of rom-coms — from How I Met Your Mother to Palm Springs to, most recently, HBO Max’s Made for Love. Based on Alissa Nutting's novel, Made for Love is a blend of Black Mirror and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, a comedic and often disturbing look at the way modern love and divorce converge with rapidly evolving technology. Cristin Milioti leads the impressive cast, which includes Billy Magnusson and Olivier award-winner Noma Dumezweni, as she attempts to escape her suffocating marriage to a tech CEO determined to revolutionize true love.

'Made for Love' Showcases the Dark and Absurd Sides of Innovation

After spending ten years in the Hub, a virtual reality compound completely cut off from the real world, Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) has had enough. Raised by her absent father, Herbert (Ray Romano), after her mother passed away, Hazel craves validation and escapism, which she finds in the arms of tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnusson), whom she marries the night of their first date. Together, they retreat to Gogol's Hub and spend the next decade there as Gogol continues to build his tech empire. Under the auspices of her husband and his employees, Hazel lives a life of luxury and wants for nothing — technically.

Nothing is truly authentic in the Hub, not even her marriage. So, when Gogol introduces Made for Love, a neural chip designed to sync couples' thoughts and feelings, and announces that he and Hazel will be the first to receive the chip, Hazel decides to split. After her escape, Hazel learns that the Neuralink-esque Made for Love chip has already been implanted in her brain, without her knowledge. The chip monitors both Hazel’s location and emotions and provides Gogol with a first-person live-feed through her eyes, which he uses to monitor Hazel in the real world. Seeking refuge with Herbert and his sex doll-turned-life partner Diane, Hazel demands a divorce from Gogol and attempts to build a life outside the Hub.

Cristin Milioti Is 'Made for Love's Greatest Asset

Cristin Milioti shines in Made for Love, particularly when it comes to her portrayal of Hazel's relationship with Gogol and the Hub, as Hazel comes to grips with her situation and deals with the consequences of the life she's chosen. Gogol's tech has made life outside the Hub unnecessary, but in Made for Love, authenticity dies on the altar of convenience. In contrast to Hazel's desire for the outside world, Gogol hates the real world and real feelings — he hates smells, hates loud music, hates beer and donut holes, and all manner of food. He won't even have sex with Hazel for fear of "emotional flooding" impacting his ability to work. The Hub is a convenient way for Gogol to change the world with his tech without actually interacting with it, making Hazel a prisoner.

In a flashback, Hazel asks to leave the Hub to see her favorite band for the couple's anniversary, and Gogol surprisingly agrees, but her hopes are crushed when it turns out that Gogol has simulated a performance by the band within the Hub. It's a heartbreaking scene, and the nuance with which Milioti is able to portray Hazel's distress and conflicted emotions is impressive.

A comedy veteran, Milioti has always had strong comedic chops and a brilliant sense of timing, and Made for Love allows her to flex those muscles. So much of its story is rooted in the absurdity of Hazel's circumstances, and Milioti can balance the show's darkest aspects with its comedic relief, often carrying many of her scenes. Hazel in the real world and Hazel in the Hub are two entirely different people, and as Made for Love cuts between past and present in order to tell its story, the differences in Milioti's performances are striking.

Made for Love is equal parts black comedy and disturbing science fiction. Hazel manages to evade Byron’s attempts to win her back, but ultimately loses when Byron leverages life-saving surgery for Hazel’s father in exchange for Hazel returning to the Hub. The show was cancelled after its second season, which cathartically saw Hazel flip the script on Byron and come out on top in the end. Though it had a short run, Made for Love was able to showcase a brilliant performance by Cristin Milioti.

