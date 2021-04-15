"As long as we get to work together and with this cast and crew, we'll figure out a way to keep it going."

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Made for Love, "Let's Meet."]

One of the best aspects of Made for Love was the way it defied the limitations of genre, encompassing comedy, drama, science fiction, and even moments of horror in its first season. "We've been working on this in the weirdest year possible — sometimes we felt, 'Is this really happening or is this only in our minds?'" showrunner Christina Lee said to Collider in a recent phone interview. "So to have it out there, and to hear that people are liking it is a dream."

In the season finale of the HBO Max sci-fi dramedy (that's also sometimes a little scary), Hazel (Cristin Milioti) is finally able to confront her husband Byron (Billy Magnussen) about the way he treated her, but her attempt to truly escape his control is thwarted when she learns about her father Herb's (Ray Romano) terminal cancer. Hazel ends up deciding to drug Herb, bringing him (and his beloved "synthetic companion" Diane) to Byron's "Hub" without his knowledge so that he can be saved.

There are some big ideas about what it means to love somebody packed in there, which Lee and executive producer Alissa Nutting explore below. They also dig into the hidden meaning of the logo you may not have noticed until now, confirm that they very much want the greenlight for a second season that would continue Hazel, Byron, and Herb's story (even though Romano's contract was only for one season), and reveal just how long they hope the show might continue beyond that.

Collider: To start off, when did this feel like the right endpoint for the season?

CHRISTINA LEE: You know, this was always the ending that Alyssa and I envisioned. The reason being there are two central relationships in this story, Hazel and Byron, and also Hazel and Herbert. And in Hazel's journey of trying to break free, and gain her freedom and disconnect from Byron, the byproduct was reconnecting with her estranged father, and ultimately, it's a story of love with her father and she chooses her father over her freedom. We felt like that was a resolution for her — that would be a great Season 1 ender, but leave questions open if we were lucky enough to get a Season 2.

Were you actively planning Season 1 not just a complete story in its own right, but a great beginning to the series as well?

LEE: Yeah. I mean, we love working on this show so much, both creatively and with our cast and crew, which we've just all fallen in love with over this last year. So certainly a hope for Season 2 was in our minds when we wrote that ending.

You're not being coy about that.

LEE: Of course. We want it.

What kind of planning do you have in place for the show in general? Not just Season 2, but potentially more seasons?

ALISSA NUTTING: We have a lot of plans in place that we're hoping we get to execute.

LEE: Yeah. And also, Alissa, you had said this before, we're always going to be talking about technology, and we're always going to be wanting more stories about relationships. And so we feel that this is the kind of show that can go on, because there will never be a lack of story there, in those two aspects. We certainly have our specific plans for Season 2, but we can't share that until we know that we're getting one.

That being said, in everything in a perfect world, how many seasons would the show run?

LEE: Again, we love this so much, we want to do it until they kick us out.

NUTTING: Christina and I will be old and grey...

LEE: As long as we get to work together and with this cast and crew, we'll figure out a way to keep it going.

Do you see it basically continuing on with these characters, or do you see it taking more of an anthology approach down the line?

LEE: One thing that I feel comfortable saying now, if we were to get a Season 2, is that we have more story to tell with these characters.

Something that was in the original Deadline announcement of Ray Romano's casting is that he only had a one-year deal. Would a second season include his character?

LEE: You know, we can't speak to that yet, but that was part of the reason why we chose the ending that we did. Ray was dream casting for us as the role of Herbert. And so, we can't kill Ray. Nobody wants to, so we certainly have plans that we can't reveal yet.

In terms of the ending, theoretically both Byron's decision to try to put Hazel in the Hub and handled the decision to put Herb in the Hub are decisions rooted in love. If you guys agree with that to some extent, what do you feel that the message is there?

NUTTING: I think one of the themes that the show is really in conversation with is kind of this push and pull, within a love of independence versus dependence, and sacrifice versus self care. And that's an ongoing conversation that really dovetails with privacy and secrecy. How much of yourself do save or wall off or keep independent or hidden, versus how much are you giving away or sharing, or sort of compromising for another?

LEE: And I think that it speaks to how we wanted to approach love, and that there are two sides of a coin and they're so close. Byron wanted to control Hazel and he was doing everything from watching her every move and recording it inside the hub. And he was treating her in a sense of his dog. And that feels very controlling and horrible. And meanwhile you look at Herbert, with his actual doll, and you could say that, why does he want to be with somebody that literally is lifeless and it doesn't speak, what does that say about him? But, that was a decision that he made because he was dying and he didn't want to put that burden on another human. So both people are sort of doing similar things, but the intention is very different. And I think that that goes to the love story between Hazel and Herbert and Hazel and Byron and, why the decision of her bringing Herbert back to the hub is very different.

When we talked prior to the premiere, I asked "Should we be rooting for Hazel and Byron as a couple?" There was no firm answer to that question at that time, and now I'm still not sure if there's an answer to that question. But do you see what happens at the end of the finale as a victory for Byron?<?b>

LEE: I think it's complicated. I think that you could, but it also answers the question of what does that mean that now that she's there. Is it going to be that easy? Just like we gave her a win that was taken away so quickly, it's like they're playing chess, and I think that their relationship, it's hard to definitively say, that it's all bad or that it's all good. And I think that that was intentional for us to write, because in any relationship it's very complicated, and we wanted to make sure that people understand how she could have stayed there for 10 years, and that you have his perspective too.

NUTTING: And like marriage therapists often say, no one wins unless both partners win, that anytime there's a winner, it's a loss, because you're not on the same team in order for someone to lose. So I think this feeling speaks to the larger arc of their story, that will hopefully continue in that they're both having these victories in battles. But each of them are still I think trying very much to win the war.

RELATED: How 'Made for Love' Aims to Make You Rethink Love, Technology, and Sex Dolls

One thing that seems to signal that maybe Hazel has more power in the relationship now than she used to, is that in the last scene she's dressed like she did in the real world. She's not all polished the way she was with Byron.

NUTTING: Right. And she walks in and the first thing she says to him is, "there's a panel out in the sky, you need to fix that," in this way that she never would have spoken to him, in the previous time that she was in the Hub.

LEE: Yeah. It's really kind of striking in that last scene to see Hazel in the space of the Hub, but not pretending. Not acting like Hub A Hazel, being the same as you would expect her to be, if she hadn't gone through those doors from Herbert.

To wrap things up, I wanted to ask about the show's logo — specifically the fact that there appear to be handcuffs, essentially, between the two O's. And I was curious about if that's something that was a deliberate touch.

LEE: Yes, and it's also their wedding rings are two fingers, and also kind of mimic this. Is it handcuffs, is it eyeglasses, sort of watching, is it the O's in Google... We were playing with all of those things.

This is the first show that's really made me think about love as a literal prison, which is definitely an interesting way to think about it on some level.

NUTTING: I think, she is imprisoned by him, with being watched at all times, but in a certain way he is imprisoned by her because of his love and obsession of her that he can't stop watching her. And I think that that's sort of an interesting thing.

Made for Love is streaming now on HBO Max.

