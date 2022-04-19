Many of us have had toxic relationships and break-ups. From the ex who keeps stalking you on social media to the deadbeat boyfriend, we’ve seen this dynamic play out in real life, media, and film a number of times. But not many of us have dated billionaires with access to human tracking and brain analysis technology that they've secretly implanted in your head. This is the premise of HBO Max’s surreal sci-fi comedy Made for Love. Based on the novel Made For Love by Alissa Nutting, the series is a conceptually dark, humorous exploration of marriage and technology. Nutting joins Christina Lee as the co-showrunner. Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen star alongside Ray Romano. After escaping “The Hub” compound in Season 1 and reuniting with her estranged father Herbert (Romano), Season 2 finds Hazel Green (Milioti) returning to her abusive tech billionaire husband Byron Gogol (Magnussen). Hazel agrees to return to Gogol after he reveals that her father has cancer, but that he's promised to treat it at his world-class facility.

Image via HBO Max

Related:The Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now

Is There a Made for Love Season 2 Trailer?

The Made for Love Season 2 trailer dropped mid-April, weeks before the Season 2 release of April 28th. After the events of Season 1, Hazel is back at the Hub for twelve weeks as her father is being treated for cancer. We see Hazel having to embrace the role of Mrs. Gogol, accompanying Byron, and even defending him in court. The FBI is closing in on Gogol, claiming that they have him on insurance fraud, labor conspiracy, and false imprisonment. The Hub has been infiltrated, and the biggest question is what is Hazel’s agency within all of this? Hazel could maintain the facade of Gogol’s wife for the sake of her father. We could also see Hazel working with the FBI to take down her abusive husband once and for all. Regardless, as Season 2 unfolds, Hazel will have to use her intelligence to outwit those around her, and make it out with her physical and psychological freedom.

When is Made for Love Season 2 Coming Out?

As previously announced, Season 2 will debut with two episodes on Thursday, April 28th. Two new episodes will then be released weekly, until the finale on Thursday, May 19.

Who is the Cast for Made for Love Season 2?

Image via HBO Max

Cristin Milioti stars as Hazel Green. Milioti is an acclaimed theatrical actress who received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical and earned the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for her work in Once. Television watchers may recognize her for her role as Tracy McConnell, the long-awaited "Mother" in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother. She also played Nannette Cole in the “USS Callister” episode of the dystopian science fiction anthology series Black Mirror. The episode, in which Milioti starred alongside Jesse Plemons, won four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special, and was nominated for three other Emmy Awards. The dystopian nature and content of the episode likely informed Milioti's starring role in Made For Love.

Billy Magnussen returns as Byron Gogol, a manipulative, obsessive tech billionaire who entraps his wife for years. This role could easily be played as one-note, as a stereotype of a toxic and masculine abuser who reads more like a caricature than a person. Magnussen brings to Gogol’s character a unique combination of vulnerability, manipulative, controlling, underhanded menace that is his character. On Magnussen, showrunner Christina Lee notes “He brought so much vulnerability to the character that we ended up having to rewrite the role.”

Ray Romano also reprises his role as Herbert Green, Hazel's reclusive father. Herbert is a character that can be read as cold. One of the few things he dotes on is his wife Diane, who also happens to be a sex doll. Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) is known for his streetwise sarcasm and brings his uniquely aloof yet lovable style of delivery to the character. It is a refreshing role for Romano, and it's fun to see him flexing his comedic chops in such a different setting.

Other key characters that will be returning are Herringbone (Dan Bakkedahl), Fiffany (Noma Dumezweni), Judiff (Kym Whitley), and Liver (Augusto Aguilera). The character Jay (Sarunas J. Jackson) will also return and has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. The show has also added Chris Diamantopoulos, Patti Harrison, and Angela Lin as recurring characters. 90s superstar Paula Abdul also joins show's sophomore season as a guest star.

Related:Jeffrey Wright and Billy Magnussen on ‘No Time to Die’ and What It’s Really Like Making a James Bond Movie

When did Made for Love Season 2 Film?

The first season of the series Made For Love was aired from 1st April 2021 to 15th April 2021 on HBO Max. After positive critical and viewer reviews, the show was renewed for a second season in late June 2021. Production began later that year. After a brief pause in January 2022, production ended in early 2022 before the streaming service announced the second season's April 28 release date.

What is the Background of Made for Love?

Made For Love is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. Nutting’s novel uses technology as a lens to critique love, marriage, and divorce. Although the show and the book share many key similarities, it isn’t an exact replica, and it remains to be seen how the two converge and diverge in Season 2.

Made For Love Season 2 will be led by showrunners Christina Lee and Alissa Nutting and is executive produced by Lee, Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, Daisy Mayer, and SJ Clarkson. Made for Love is a Paramount Television Studios production.

What is the Plot of Made for Love Season 2?

Image via HBO Max

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, Season 1 of Made for Love follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) as she navigates her emancipation from her toxic marriage to unbearable tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). Hazel flees to her hometown to reunite with her reclusive father after learning that she’s been implanted with the “Made for Love” chip, a monitoring device that can track everything from her location to her emotional state. At the end of Season 1, Gogol approaches Hazel and reveals that her father has cancer. He offers to help treat it on the condition that she returns to the Hub. In a shocking twist, she agrees, drugging her father so that they can secretly transport him to the facility without his knowledge.

In Season 2, Hazel has returned to the Hub and has promised to resume her place for the twelve weeks of her father’s treatment. She is forced to uphold the image of a supportive wife, as Gogol battles legal trouble and an FBI investigation. Things are not as straightforward as they appear, as Gogol’s newest revolutionary technology threatens Hazel’s agency. Will Hazel be able to outwit her boy-genius, man-child husband? Fans of Made for Love will have to tune in April 28th to find answers.

'Maniac' Creator Bringing 'Station Eleven', 'Made for Love' Adaptations to WarnerMedia

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lyndon Nicholas (11 Articles Published) Lyndon Nicholas is a Resource Writer for Collider interested in film, television, media, video games, and all things blerd culture. More From Lyndon Nicholas