HBO has canceled Made for Love after Season 2, Variety has reported. Adapted by Alissa Nutting’s book by the same name the series starred Cristin Milioti as Hazel Green Gogol in the leading role.

The news comes on the heels of the cancelation of another fan favorite at the streamer, Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves which was also axed earlier this week. Made for Love becomes the second series to suffer the structural changes happening at HBO Max’s parent company Warner Bros which merged with Discovery earlier this year making it Warner Bros Discovery. The organization is now led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav who in his brief tenure has made many sweeping changes to the newly merged organizations. Representatives for HBO Max said in an official statement:

“We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray, and the entire ‘Made for Love’ cast and creative team – especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane. Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds.”

Season 1 which premiered in April 2021, followed Hazel Green (Milioti), a 30-something woman, who is on the run after a decade in a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). But soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a ‘Made for love chip’ in her brain to collect her emotional data. The chip also allows him to track and watch her. To get away from her husband Hazel flees to her hometown to take refuge with her outcast father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

Season 2 which came out in April, showcased Hazel's return to the Hub, Byron’s high-tech palace to get her father’s terminal cancer treated. However, the big question of the season was who is scamming who as Hazel defines her boundaries while returning to Byron’s world and him accepting her terms.

Along with Milioti and Magnussen Made for Love cast, Romano as Herbert Green, Noma Dumezweni as Fiffany, Dan Bakkedahl as Herringbone, Augusto Aguilera as Liver, Caleb Foote as Bennett Hobbes, and Sarunas J. Jackson as Jay.

The series is executive produced by Christina Lee, Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, Daisy Mayer, and SJ Clarkson. Lee, who was showrunner on Season 1, was joined by Nutting as her co-showrunner for Season 2.