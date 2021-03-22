HBO Max has released the official trailer for the darkly comic thriller Made For Love. The new streaming show is adapted from Alyssa Nutting's 2018 novel of the same name. The eight-episode TV adaptation stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano. While we've gotten a taste of Made For Love thanks to a previously-released trailer, the newest trailer released by HBO Max gives us a more in-depth look at the dark, twisty and absurdly amusing story about one woman trying to escape the confines of a very bad romance.

The trailer for Made For Love introduces us to the seemingly blissful couple Hazel Green (Milioti) and Byron Gogol (Magnussen). Their idyllic world seems all the more ideal as they live a life seen through rose-colored glasses. But, as it turns out, those proverbial glasses were specially designed by Byron, a Steve Jobs-esque tech bro who is looking to engineer love into its maximum potential through an implant you put in your brain. Hazel slowly becomes aware that Byron has turned them both into his creation's first test subjects and, not exactly liking all of the control that it offers Byron over her own life, she flees from their home. Unfortunately, Byron's tech is still implanted in Hazel's head, which makes life hard for our Made For Love heroine as she tries to get as far away from her toxic, controlling ex as she can.

In addition to Milioti, Magnussen, and Romano, Made For Love stars Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Caleb Foote. The series is executive produced by Nutting, Christina Lee, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Lee also serves as the showrunner and Paramount Television Studios is the studio behind the adaptation. Stephanie Laing directed the pilot and is a co-executive producer. The season was directed by Laing and Alethea Jones.

Made for Love debuts on HBO Max with its first three episodes on April 1. Following this, three new episodes will air on April 8 and the season will conclude with the final two episodes releasing on April 15. Watch the official trailer below.

Here's the official Made For Love synopsis and poster:

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, the comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her 'emotional data' as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron's able to watch Hazel's every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

