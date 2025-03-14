TV movies are exactly what you think they'd be, based on the name… they're movies that are made for television, traditionally, rather than made for cinemas. The barrier has been eroded a bit in recent years, thanks to movies being made for streaming services, and streaming sometimes being more popular (for some) than the cinema, but that’s another topic for another time.

The more classic definition of a TV movie is what’s being considered here, with these movies all standing out for being great in one way or another, even though they were intended to be watched on a small screen, rather than a big one. They will hopefully all go to show that TV movies shouldn’t be overlooked, even if, traditionally, “TV movie” might've been something of a dirty word… well, a dirty term, to be more specific, given it’s actually two words. Whatever. On with the ranking!

10 'Saraband' (2003)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Image via SVT 1

Released approximately three decades on from Scenes from a Marriage, Saraband was an unexpected sequel and one of the last things Ingmar Bergman directed. It doesn’t quite measure up to his best work, but it’s an effective TV movie about a long-divorced couple (spoilers for Scenes from a Marriage, sorry) reuniting and dealing with seeing each other for the first time in about 30 years.

It unpacks aging and the complicated nature of love, not exactly being an essential film, but having a good deal to offer for anyone who’s a fan of Bergman and wants to see what he was capable of in his twilight years. Additionally, it’s about people who are themselves in their twilight years, which does help make Saraband extra bittersweet and moving, in the end.

9 'The Day After' (1983)

Directed by Nicholas Meyer

Image via ABC

The Day After is not the only TV movie of the 1980s to deal with nuclear war at its center, and it’s not the best either. More on the greatest in a bit, but The Day After did, ironically, come before the superior 1980s nuclear war-themed TV movie, and it’s a worthy enough runner-up that proves efficiently eerie and just overall effective in condemning a still hypothetical type of conflict.

It very much intended to traumatize people and prove unnerving, and the fact that it aired on TV did inevitably mean that a particularly large number of people were exposed to it. If you watch The Day After for the first time as an adult, it’s not quite so troubling, but it’s easy to imagine how this would’ve been terrifying for younger viewers back in the day (hell, maybe some older ones back in 1983, too, to be honest).