Made in Abyss, the manga series by Akihito Tsukushi, will be receiving a feature adaptation from Kevin McMullin and Sony, Deadline reports.

Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment is set to produce the film along alongside actor and producer Masi Oka from Mobius Productions. This isn't the first time the series has been adapted. In 2017, an anime TV series was spawned to critical acclaimed and a sequel film followed to decent success. The series has also been adapted into a video game and digital publication. McMullin has previously written and directed the feature film, Low Tide. He is also in the process of writing an original monster movie for Amazon Studios.

Made In Abyss tells the story of an orphan girl named Riko who decides to venture into a giant abyss in order to find her mother, who used to explore the abyss and its vast system of caves before being presumed dead. Traveling with her robot friend Reg, Riko realizes that the deep Abyss contains artifacts and remnants of civilizations from throughout history, making it a trendy hunting spot for Cave Raiders. Throughout her adventures, Riko and her new friend face unspeakable darkness and violence, while trying to keep their optimism and humanity intact.

Made in Abyss is far from the only manga adaptation currently in development. Masi Oka alone already produced the Netflix live-action adaptation of Death Note, and is currently producing adaptations of The Promised Neverland and Attack on Titan.

Though no release date has been set yet for Made in Abyss, more news can surely be expected as time goes on if the project moves forward. Be sure to keep up with Collider for more information on the upcoming adaptation.

