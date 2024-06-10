The Big Picture Louise Thompson opened up about her traumatic childbirth on a podcast with Jamie Laing.

She described feeling like she was dying during the C-section, wishing she had been put to sleep.

Thompson and her fiancé faced challenges post-birth, with Ryan considering leaving but ultimately staying.

Made in Chelsea alum Louise Thompson has just gone on the record about the traumatic childbirth she experienced back in November 2021. On an episode of the podcast Great Company with Jamie Laing, the former reality star opened up and described her son Leo Libbey’s birth as the “best and worst” day of her life. She added that she thought she was dying while the doctors performed her C-section while she lay awake on the operation table for three hours.

She recalled how terrifying it was to feel everything the doctors did to her body, “watching their facial expressions and seeing the blood splatter everywhere.” However, she revealed that her partner and baby daddy Ryan Libbey was by her side through the whole thing. Thompson talked about how she would turn to him every 15 seconds to ask if she was still alive because that’s how harrowing the experience was.

Thompson expressed that she wished she had been put to sleep during the procedure because the experience was extremely difficult for her. She described how she felt in her own words, saying “I think being awake for that has contributed to my PTSD,” referring to the fire that broke out in her home a month before her delivery along with her previous miscarriage, which both caused her severe anxiety.

Louise and Ryan’s Relationship Post Son’s Birth

In an interview with Daily Mail, Thompson opened up about the aftermath of her son’s birth. She revealed that her fiancé thought about leaving her after the incident had left them in a dark place. The reality star admitted that during the early weeks of her son’s life, she was not a good parent to him. She confessed that she would go through periods of not looking after him at all, refusing to even hold him when they were together. However, she was honest with her husband about their dynamic. Thompson reflected on it in the following words:

“I’ve asked him if he thought about leaving me and he said yes. Ouch. That stung. But he also knew he would never go through with it.”

As reported by Metro UK, Libbey himself talked about how he was struggling with the situation but knew that he was never going to walk away. In the same interview, Thompson gave the fans an update on her health, giving details about how she had lost three-and-a-half liters of blood during her son’s birth. Soon after that, she had to get her colon removed and is currently living with a stoma bag. In a series of recent Instagram stories and posts, the reality star is seen showing off her bag, admitting that she’s refusing to let it restrict her outfit choices any longer.

While Thompson left the show in 2019, Made in Chelsea is currently airing on E4 every Monday at 9 PM BST. Previous seasons of the show are also available to stream on the Channel 4 Website.

