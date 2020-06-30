The ‘Made in Italy’ Trailer Throws Liam Neeson in a Broken House with His Broken Son

I really like James D’Arcy. The actor has made a gentle but deeply felt impression in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Edwin Jarvis, the Stark family butler, in Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame. Now, the man moves behind the camera with his directorial debut, and judging by the trailer, he’s made a gentle but deeply felt film in Made in Italy.

Set among the beautiful landscapes of, well, Italy, Liam Neeson stars as the father of an estranged son, Micheál Richardson (Cold Pursuit, Neeson’s actual son!). The two must reunite (a tad begrudgingly) to renovate and sell a house that belonged to Neeson’s late wife, but find the house to be in a state of absolute disrepair. Can they fix up the home, find new beginnings with the locals (including Valeria Bilello), and potentially mend their relationship along the way?

It all looks to be rendered in a relatively low-stakes matter — all for the better. Even in its sparse sound editing, the trailer shows off a gentle, ambling charm that highlights the humanity and relatability of the story well (even if, perhaps, not many people can relate to the struggle of “our beautiful house in beautiful Italy isn’t great!”). If you wished that Under the Tuscan Sun had more of a masculine point of view, Made in Italy will be the movie for you.

Check out the trailer and synopsis for Made in Italy below. The film opens in theaters and on demand August 7, 2020. For more on Mr. Neeson, here’s our interview with the man for the wonderful Ordinary Love.