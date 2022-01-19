This will be the first film in the Madea franchise to not be released theatrically.

Tyler Perry fans now have a major reason to be excited, because Netflix has given Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming an official release date and new images. Coming to the streamer on February 25, Perry writes, directs, and stars in A Madea Homecoming, as well as serving as executive producer. On top of Perry, the new Madea film stars Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, Brendan O'Carroll, Brandon Black, and Isha Blaaker.

A Madea Homecoming revolves around familial drama that erupts during what is supposed to be a time of celebration, when family drama threatens to ruin Madea's great-grandson's college graduation. The first three images released for the new film all showcase the title character in all her glory, including images of Madea at some sort of outdoor public event alongside some familiar faces, giving the sort of expression that audiences have come to expect from the classic character, and clutching onto the shirt collar of an unknown character, wearing a shocked expression while several women around her hold expressions of disdain and boredom.

A Madea Homecoming will serve as the tenth official installment of the Madea franchise, including other films like Diary of a Mad Black Woman, A Madea Christmas, and Madea's Family Reunion, and the first film in the series to not be released theatrically. This year, on top of this revival of the Madea franchise, Perry is also writing, directing, and producing a dramatic film called A Jazzman's Blues.

A Madea Homecoming arrives on Netflix on February 25. Check out the new images and synopsis below:

Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.

