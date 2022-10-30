Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch's upcoming Christmas movie, Hotel For the Holidays, has finally been given a release date. Petsch stars opposite Aladdin's Mena Massoud in the upcoming holiday rom-com. According to Digital Spy, the film is set to be released on Friday, December 2, just in time to kick off a festive holiday season.

The romantic comedy will be the first-holiday movie to be released onto Amazon's new Freevee streaming service — which means that it will be free to watch, making it an easily accessible option for families looking for some Christmas cheer. Amazon is no doubt banking on a little bit of counterprogramming by dropping the film on the same day as the David Harbour-led action thriller Violent Night.

Georgia (Petsch) is the manager of a respectable New York hotel, which means that day-to-day interactions with a wide variety of guests are inevitable. Current occupants include a pop star and a former prince named Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones). In classic holiday rom-com fashion, Georgia becomes entangled in a love triangle that blows her world wide open as she finds herself drawn to both Raymond and the hotel chef Luke (Massoud).

Image via Amazon Freevee

The recently released first-look images included both Petsch and Massoud looking loved up surrounded by Christmas lights. Petsch is no stranger to starring in romantic films, as she appeared alongside Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann in the 2022 movie About Fate. She also starred in and produced the thriller Jane, earlier this year. Despite these roles, Petsch is absolutely best known for playing Cheryl Blossom in the CW series Riverdale based on the Archie Comics series. Petsch has played Cheryl since the show's debut and will finish out its run when the seventh and final season premieres in 2023.

Further casting for the film includes Jayne Eastbrook (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) Kayleigh Shikanai (American Gods) Jami Belushi and Neil Crone. Ron Oliver will direct the film, and serve as an executive producer. Further executive producers include Lorenzo Nardini, Amy Krell, David Anselmo, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Ernie Barbarash, and Brad Krevoy. Maggie Lane and Margarita Matthews wrote the screenplay for the film. Krevoy's Motion Picture Corporation of America is to produce the film.

Hotel for the Holidays is set to premiere on December 2 and will be free to view on Amazon Freevee. Stay tuned to Collider as more information on the film is released. In the meantime, you can watch Petsch in a scene from the latest season of Riverdale down below.