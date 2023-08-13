Madeline Kahn was a remarkably gifted actress with a captivating and varied body of work. On top of this, she also possessed a delightful sense of humor and undeniable charisma. The classic star pursued acting from a young age — while Kahn graduated from Hofstra in 1964 with a degree in speech therapy, she ultimately made her way to New York, where she began auditioning for acting roles in no time.

One of the actress' most famous performances occurred in 1973 in Peter Bogdanovich's Paper Moon. However, she achieved significant success the following year in the satirical postmodernist Western Blazing Saddles, in which her astounding skills earned the actress her first Oscar nomination. From American Tail to Young Frankenstein, Collider has compiled a list of some of the actress' most notable and essential works that are definitely worth watching.

10 'An American Tail' (1986)

This iconic animated adventure comedy by Don Bluth centers on a young Russian mouse who is separated from his family and embarks on a thrilling journey to find them, all while trying to survive in a new country that he initially thought would be free of cats.

Although a somewhat dark feature, An American Tail celebrates differences and the undeniable power of hope while tackling immigrant struggles. Khan perfectly voices Gussie Mausheimer, a German-American mouse who is among the most wealthy in New York City, in this fun and oddly inspiring film.

9 'Judy Berlin' (1999)

Eric Mendelsohn's Judy Berlin illustrates the life of an aspiring actress (Edie Falco) whose vibrant optimism contrasts with her small community. A solar eclipse induces the town's inhabitants to seek inner comfort and mutual understanding.

This humorous slice-of-life film provides audiences with a great time in front of the screen while examining the beauty of everyday life. Although she does not take the lead role in this, Madeline Kahn is one of the highlights of Judy Berlin, arguably outshining her co-stars with elegance and grace in what turned out to be her last role.

8 'History of the World Part I' (1981)

This historical musical delivers the history of humanity to audiences with a unique touch to it. In History of the World Part I, audiences get to witness events from the Old Testament to the French Revolution, all told in an unrestrained manner.

Featuring well-known tales told in a one-of-kind way, this entertaining Mel Brooks movie combines many different genres to compelling, mostly funny results. Additionally, it features one of the most memorable Kahn performances: the actress plays Valeria Messalina, also known as Empress Nympho, who had a notorious reputation as a nymphomaniac.

7 'Nixon' (1995)

Starring Anthony Hopkins, Nixon is a somehow highly sympathetic portrayal of the political and personal life of the former U.S. President. Oliver Stone's follow-up to JFK illustrates the political figure's upbringing and final years in the business, including some of his triumphs and failures.

Featuring other public figures (Madeline Kahn's Martha Mitchell is a role that allowed the talented actress to shine whenever she set foot on screen), this 1995 movie shines a light on Stone's filmmaking skills, as it evokes empathy for one of the most problematic and controversial leaders and makes for a captivating watch throughout, with stunning visuals to match.

6 'Clue' (1985)

Six people are mysteriously summoned to a strange mansion for supper in this enjoyable criminal comedy from 1985. When the host is murdered and the bodies start to mount, the guests must cooperate with the staff to identify who is behind it all.

Directed by Jonathan Lynn, Clueis a game to the big screen adaptation done right. It is hilarious and entertaining, and the ensemble cast it features just helps raise the bar above its source material. Kahn's character Mrs. White, a widow who allegedly killed her previous five husbands, is one of the best parts of the film and surely one of the actress' most unforgettable and funniest roles.

5 'The Muppet Movie' (1979)

The first film out of The Muppet Movie bunch, this 1979 musical comedy family film by James Frawley remains one of the most referenced in pop culture today. It tells the origin story of the characters as the legendary Kermit the Frog embarks on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles.

Produced between the first and second half of the show's Season 3, The Muppet Movie is a fun big-screen debut that will likely appeal to all audiences of all ages. It features a lot of cameos, including from the late star, and remains a charming and lighthearted viewing to this day.

4 'What's Up, Doc?' (1972)

When two researchers travel to San Francisco in an effort to win a music study funding, Dr. Howard Bannister (Ryan O'Neal) runs into a college dropout (Barbra Streisand) who brings chaos everywhere she goes. As if that weren't nutty enough, a mix-up involving four identical plaid overnight bags sets off a chain of progressively bizarre events, including a kidnapping of Kahn's character, Eunice, who is Bannister's wife.

A highly enjoyable and slightly underrated screwball comedy with great performances from those involved, What's Up, Doc? is the perfect pick for those who feel like watching something original and amusing, with some viewers even considering it one of the funniest films ever.

3 'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

This Mel Brooks comedy starring the iconic Gene Wilder centers on the medical lecturer and grandson of the infamous scientist as he attempts to prove that his grandfather was not as mad as people were actually made to believe. Kahn remarkably brings to life one of her best comedic roles: the doctor's fiancée, Elizabeth.

A masterfully directed parody of a classic, Young Frankensteinhomages its predecessor while providing audiences with a refreshing and innovative work. Brooks' film — which is regarded as his best to some — is filled with slapstick humor and witty, well-written dialogue on top of great performances.

2 'Paper Moon' (1973)

The film that brought Kahn to the attention of many thanks to her role as Trixie Delight (featuring a great monologue), Paper Moon is an unforgettable crime comedy centering on real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O'Neal's con-artists Pray and Addie Loggins.

With a memorable father-daughter relationship, Paper Moon is equal parts endearing and hilarious. What arguably makes the film so notable, though, is Tatum's performance which won her an Oscar at the tender age of 10, making her the youngest person to ever earn one.

1 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Blazing Saddles, which is debatably Kahn's best performance ever (an Academy Award nomination should be enough to emphasize that) and also stars Wilder, depicts a cunning railroad worker's (Cleavon Little) journey to becoming the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge, a frontier town about to be demolished.

A fantastic satirical take on the Western genre, Brooks' incredible film is skillfully executed, delivering audiences an interesting premise while shining a light on the deep-rooted issues of racism. No doubt, the actress' spy character, Lili Von Shtupp, goes down in history as her most iconic, with many of Lili's lines still being quoted today.

