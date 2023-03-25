The Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks has just released its third season and fans have been quick to reignite their excitement over the story, characters and cast members. Madelyn Cline has been professionally acting for years, but she's skyrocketed into stardom greatly due to her lead role in Outer Banks, where she plays the king-hearted and intelligent Sarah Cameron.

Cline has been greatly commended by fans for her charisma, beauty, humor and talented acting capabilities. As her career is on an upward trajectory, fans are eager to see more of her on screen in the future. However, many may not be aware of the many impressive film and television projects Cline has been a part of besides Outer Banks. Here are ten shows and movies Madelyn Cline has acted in, ranked by IMDb.

10 This Is The Night (2021)

Image via Blumhouse Productions

IMDb: 5.4/10

This Is The Night centers around the Italian-American Dedea family who live in Staten Island in 1982. In the film, it's the day of Rocky III's release and each family member has their unique issues to overcome. The coming-of-age movie was directed by The Purge director James DeMonaco.

In this film. Madelyn Cline portrays the major role of Sophia Larocca. Youngest son of the Dedea family Anthony (Lucius Hoyos) plans to confess his feelings to Sophia at her Sweet 16 birthday party, but Sophia's jealous boyfriend finds out and retaliates.

9 Savannah Sunrise (2016)

Image via INSP Films, Imagicomm Films, Orca Entertainment Group

IMDb: 6/10

In the film Savannah Sunrise, uptight and detail-oriented Joy Miles (Shawnee Smith) and her mother-in-law Loraine (Pamela Reed) undertake a wild journey on a road trip from Louisville to Savannah when Loraine misses her flight.

Madelyn Cline plays the laid back Willow Miles, daughter of Joy and Phil (Shawn Christian). Willow takes the gentle and patient approach, learned from her father, when dealing with conflicts involving Joy.

8 Boy Erased (2018)

IMDb: 6.9/10

Boy Erased is a drama film centering around Jared Aemons (Lucas Hedges) when his sexuality is outed to his mother (Nicole Kidman) and Baptist preacher father (Russell Crowe). Jared is then unwillingly enrolled into a gay conversion program by the Church. The film has a score of 6.9/10 on IMDb.

Boy Erased is based off of a memoir written by Garrard Conley. Cline appears in the film as Chloe, a character which Conley described as his high school girlfriend in the Boy Erased: A Memoir book.\

7 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Image via Netflix

IMDb: 7.2/10

Glass Onion follows five friends who are invited to billionaire Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) home. When someone mysteriously dies, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) must quickly solve the crime, despite there many plausible suspects to the murder.

Madelyn Cline stars opposite Daniel Craig as Whiskey, the popular influencer girlfriend of YouTube star Duke Cody (Dave Bautista). Knives Out 2 has allowed Cline to showcase her acting range and show fans that she can play more than the gentle, yet astute Sarah Cameron. Alongside her work in Outer Banks, her role in Glass Onion has solidified her the title of a respectable Netflix star.

6 Outer Banks (2020-2024)

Image via Netflix

IMDb: 7.6/10

Outer Banksfollows teenager friends John B (Chase Stokes), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) who find themselves undertaking a mission to find a long-buried treasure linked to John B's father's disappearance. The group--alongside antagonist Ward Cameron's (Charles Eston) daughter Sarah Cameron--must locate and retrieve the gold before others searching for it.

Madelyn Cline plays Sarah Cameron in the hit Netflix show Outer Banks. The show is widely attributed to propelling the careers of Cline and her fellow cast members. With the help of the show, Cline has developed an Instagram following of almost 15 million and gains fans every day.

5 Vice Principals (2016-2017)

IMDb: 8/10

Vice Principals is a dark comedy about two high school vice principals (Danny McBride as Neal Gamby and Walton Goggins as Lee Russell) vying for the top spot as the school's principal. Throughout their rivalry, events take a turn which lead them to work together to solve conflict.

Madelyn Cline acts in three episodes of the show. She plays head cheerleader Taylor Watts in Season 1, Episode 4 "Run for the Money", Season 1, Episode 9 "End of the Line" and Season 2, Episode 8 "Venetian Nights".

4 Milites Christi (2009)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Milites Christi is a short film about a duck named Earl who has the ability to read minds. He journeys to an island called Preson where he encounters a long-lost relative who helps him learn how to live a normal life. The short film was directed by Jared Outten and has a score of 8.1/10 on IMDb.

Milites Christi was Cline's acting debut. Cline played the character of Matilda in the film, acting alongside Woody Andrews, Jesse Andrus and Eric M. Barker.

3 The Jury (2016)

Image via Netflix

IMDb: 8.3/10

The Jury is a TV Movie following the perspectives of individual jurors during a murder trial. The drama inspects how jurors may be influenced by personal experiences and biases while making their decisions. The Jury stars Madelyn Cline, Brandon Jay McLaren and Jeremy Sisto.

Cline plays lead character Grace Alexander in The Jury. The TV movie served as her debut in a lead role. In the film, Cline was directed by successful Limitless director Neil Burger.

2 The Originals (2013-2018)

IMDb: 8.3/10

The Originals is a spin-off series from The Vampire Diaries. It is about a family of vampires seeking vengeance and control over the city that they once built. It focuses on the Mikealson siblings (Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies and Claire Holt) when they return to New Orleans.

Cline plays Jessica, a witch who gets chosen by Elijah Mikaelson to be a Harvest girl in a ritual conducted to reach the Ancestors. Cline acts in three episodes of the show's fourth season, "High Water and a Devil's Daughter", "Voodoo in My Blood" and "Phantomesque".

1 Stranger Things (2016-2024)

IMDb: 8.7/10

Stranger Things is a wildly popular Netflix series that follows the mysterious happenings of small town Hawkins, Indiana. After a young boy disappears, the town residents begin to unearth government secrets and supernatural affairs taking place around them. Stranger Things has found great success due to its mind-bending plot, skillful performances and convincing production design.

Cline has been featured in two episodes of Stranger Things, playing Tina in Season 2, Episode 1, "Chapter 1: MADMAX" and Season 2, Episode 2: Trick or Treat, Freak. In the show, Tina is a student at Hawkins High School who hosted a big party that many of the show's lead characters attended.

