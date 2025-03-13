It's been fourteen years since Puella Magi Madoka Magica changed the world of anime forever, and even though re-watching the anime series is never a bad idea, the anime director Akiyuki Shinbo has decided that the time has come to take on another project that is as exciting or maybe even better than Madoka. He singled out three titles that he's kept his eye on for adaptations: Android Kikaider, Guerrilla High and Babel II.

Even though the titles are not widely known throughout the world, all it takes is an anime series to raise interest in one of those titles and make fans go crazy for them. Android Kikaider is a pretty old story: it was first released in 1972 and created by Shotaro Ishinomori (Kamen Rider). The story centers around a robot who plays guitar and wonders what his life would be like if he were human. The story didn't go unnoticed: it was adapted into a live-action tokusatsu series and a short anime series that Adult Swim aired in the early aughts.

Guerrilla High is more of a group setting and chronicles the day-to-day lives of rebellious students who band together in order to draw attention to and fight a corrupt and tyrannic school system. The original manga was released in 1970 and created by Go Nagai. If Akiyuki decides to go with this story, it would be a pretty big event because Guerrila High was never adapted into an anime series.

Akiyuki Also Has His Eyes On a Recent Adaptation

Image via Aniplex USA

Last but not least, Babel II is also a 70s manga that received some recognition. It was created by Mitsuteru Yokoyama, and tells the story of a young boy who discovers he is the reincarnation of an alien entity named Babel. After discovering his heritage, he teams up with three warriors: a black panther, a pterodactyl and a giant robot who start protecting Earth from dangerous attacks. The story was adapted into an anime two times, and the most recent one was released in 2001 and was titled Babel II: Beyond Infinity.

Whichever project that Akiyuki chooses, one thing is sure: fans will be happy to tune in and see what he is able to do with the material. Madoka Magica has become a reference in terms of storytelling, subversion of anime tropes and plot twists, and viewers would certainly like to see another story that can match the excitement of the 2011 series. For now however, fans will have to wait until the director makes up his mind before getting too excited.

You can stream Puella Magi Madoka Magica on Crunchyroll and Hulu.