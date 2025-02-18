Following the announcement of Confessions on a Dance Floor Part 2 just a few weeks ago, Madonna will be traveling three decades back with the re-release of her 1994 album Bedtime Stories. In an Instagram post, the Queen of Pop hinted that she is gearing up for the re-release of one of her most underrated albums, accompanied by a one-minute video showing the iconic pop singer clad in pink lingerie while the title track is playing in the background. The 1994 record will be released on vinyl as well, though no date has been set yet for Bedtime Stories' re-release.

Madonna's latest announcement came after she revealed on Instagram that she's working on new music, saying, "My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you." It's still uncertain whether the "new music" Madonna's referring to would be bonus materials for Confessions Part 2 and Bedtime Stories' re-issue, but the singer is confirmed to be releasing something new for 2025 in addition to revisiting her past beloved eras.

Madonna, a feminist icon whose brand leans on female empowerment, remains one of the most essential figures in pop culture. She is best known for releasing a variety of career-defining tracks, like "Vogue," “Crazy for You," “Papa Don’t Preach," “Material Girl," and “Express Yourself," to mention only a few. Now, fans are about to receive more music from the iconic singer, who's also revisiting the albums that hugely defined her as an artist.

‘Bedtime Stories’ Was One of Madonna’s Most Beloved Yet Most Underrated Eras