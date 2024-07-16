The Big Picture Madonna's long-awaited biopic "Who's That Girl" is still in the works as she works on a new draft of the script.

Julia Garner was attached to star in the film, with Madonna directing her own life story on the big screen.

Despite delays, Madonna's biopic is expected to find its way to theaters eventually.

It's been "Frozen" for a few years now, but "Keep It Together", because Madonna's long-awaited biopic is still in the works. The ever-busy singer is currently working on a new draft of the film's script, which was shelved at Universal early last year. Madonna will both pen the script and direct the film.

On the singer's Instagram account, she posted a montage of herself on a manual typewriter working on the film's script, which is now titled Who's That Girl - the name of both the 1987 comedy she starred in with Griffin Dunne, and the film's theme song, which hit #1 on the Billboard charts. The film has been stalled since last January, when Madonna put it aside for the time being to concentrate on her touring schedule. Ozark's Julia Garner was already attached to star as the Material Girl after an intensive audition process, and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems) had been approached to play Madonna's longtime friend Debi Mazar. The first draft of the script, which was originally titled Little Sparrow, was co-written by Diablo Cody (Lisa Frankenstein), while the subsequent draft (as seen on the Instagram post) was co-authored by Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary). While there's no timetable for the film's release, given the spate of music biopics in the works, there's no doubt that the Queen of Pop's life story will find its way to the big screen sooner, rather than later.

What Other Movies Has Madonna Worked On?

In addition to her music career, Madonna has been a frequent presence on the silver screen. Madonna made her screen debut in a small role in the sports drama Vision Quest before bursting onto the screen as a Bohemian free spirit in Desperately Seeking Susan. Her subsequent films, Shanghai Surprise and Who's That Girl, were less successful, although her supporting performances in Dick Tracy and A League of Their Own were well-received. Her erotic thriller Body of Evidence was a critical and commercial disaster, but she rebounded with the title role in Evita, which won her widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe. However, her subsequent filmic efforts were not as successful, especially the critically-savaged 2002 remake of Swept Away, in which she was directed by then-husband Guy Ritchie. She made her own directorial debut with the comedy Filth and Wisdom, which received a limited release, and followed that up with 2011's W.E., which followed the dual narratives of a young woman in 1990s New York City and the romance between King Edward VIII and American divorcee Wallis Simpson. Critics were split on the latter film, which remains her most recent directorial effort to date.

Although Madonna's official biopic is still in the works, the singer was prominently featured in the parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, as played by Evan Rachel Wood. There's no word on what Madonna thinks of her portrayal in the comedy; even Yankovic himself doesn't know, as revealed in an interview with Collider's Nate Richard: "I have not heard a word. If you hear anything, let me know. I’m dying to find out what she thinks."

Madonna's biopic, Who's That Girl, is currently in the works; no production start date or release window has yet been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.