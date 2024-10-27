For any cinephile, the French New Wave represents the apex of iconoclast creativity and inspired art. Even if we're not entirely familiar with every single film or filmmaker, the international cinematic movement of the 1960s encompasses a clear idea of autonomy and rule-breaking, the kind that every auteur strives for. Although Agnès Varda's career predated the French New Wave, she is widely recognized as one of the totemic founders of the movement thanks to her blend of deeply felt personal filmmaking and audacious formalism.

Varda's masterpiece, Cléo from 5 to 7, is a high-water mark for cinema — a sobering film that tackles vanity, self-consciousness, and the preciousness of life. It's a film that resonated with global pop star Madonna, who once vowed to remake it for American audiences, but like the film's timeframe, it was a fleeting moment.

Agnès Varda Revolutionized Film Language in 'Cléo from 5 to 7'

Agnès Varda, a writer, director, and photographer, crowned as "one of the Gods" of cinema by Martin Scorsese, was always in conversation with the French New Wave titans, notably Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, and Claude Chabrol. While the group was collaborative and symbiotic, Varda walked her own unique path. Cléo from 5 to 7, Varda's definitive 1962 film, encapsulates her distinct multi-faceted artistry and expressively observant eye for humanity. The film centers around an ephemeral period within the life of Cléo Victoire (Corinne Marchand), a famous Parisian singer anxiously awaiting medical results that will determine her life's fate, as she suspects that she has cancer. Already a preoccupied woman, the hypochondriac singer's reality becomes blurred, with her reflecting on her life and how the world views her.

Despite focusing on a celebrity working through an existential crisis, Cléo from 5 to 7 is remarkably grounded and perceptive of everyday life. Even for those who never awaited test results that could indicate a cancer diagnosis, the film captures the unnerving pressure of waiting for something monumental. Clocks and other time indicators are frequently deployed as thematic iconography to emphasize Cléo's internal angst. She wants time to speed up so she can get her results (Varda manipulates the progress of time to reflect Cléo's aimlessness), but she also knows that cherishing the minutia of life may be a necessary obligation on her part.

In a stunning feat of directing, Varda blends cinema verite-style filmmaking, capturing real people and real locations in Paris, with ornate formalism depicting Cléo's heightened reality. The complementary cinematic devices serve to deconstruct the male gaze, as Cleo grapples with her place in culture as an object of spectacle. The titular character lives in a familiar world, but her internal crisis gives downtown Paris a nightmarish tint.

Madonna Wanted a Remake of 'Cléo from 5 to 7'

Image via Athos Films

In a 1993 French television special, Madonna and Agnès Varda sat down to discuss Cléo from 5 to 7, a film admired by the world-renowned pop star. The special, "Madonna, c'est Madonna," features a segment, included in the film's Criterion release, where the director discussed a failed collaboration between the two. Varda revealed that Madonna optioned the rights for an American remake of her movie to play the titular Cléo. Before pre-production could begin, Varda's American remake of Cléo from 5 to 7 would've been antithetical to Hollywood productions. Varda's films are heavily improvisational and documentary-like, oftentimes made without a completed script. Hollywood studios wouldn't finance anything without a tight script. Varda, however, wouldn't budge, as she wanted to direct the Madonna-led remake in the same freewheeling manner as her original 1962 film. Locked at a standstill, the film never launched beyond its initial conceptual brainstorming.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The transient promise of a Madonna-Agnès Varda collaboration underscores the vast differences between Hollywood and French movie production. It's hard to imagine Varda receiving the same level of autonomy from Hollywood as she did in France. Much like Cléo's wistful reflection on life, we can only dream of what an unlikely but fruitful collaboration between Madonna and Varga would look like. Not only does Madonna, according to the director, share a physical resemblance to Corrine Marchand, but she possesses "the same angelic face," and naturally captures the feeling of "showing anxiety" while "remaining calm," a paradox that suffocates Cléo's emotional stability throughout the film. Varda identified a dichotomy within Madonna as well. When she first met the singer, she was donning an innocent "cotton dress with little ballet shoes and no makeup," which contrasts with her promiscuous public image.

Madonna's personal affection for Cléo from 5 to 7 is evident. Few people in the world experienced her intense public scrutiny and judgment during her peak of fame. Madonna, an accomplished singer of extraordinary talent, was ogled by the media as a sex symbol. That pressure to uphold these beauty standards and maintain respectability as an artist is tracked in Agnès Varda's film. Madonna, star of Dick Tracy and A League of Their Own, was often a source of ridicule for her screen performances, serving as fodder for the Razzies. By identifying Cléo from 5 to 7 as an insightful text for her to adapt, she demonstrated a shrewd understanding of herself and her standing in pop culture.

Cléo from 5 to 7 Cleo, a singer and hypochondriac, becomes increasingly worried that she might have cancer while awaiting test results from her doctor. Release Date April 11, 1962 Director Agnès Varda Cast Antoine Bourseiller , Corinne Marchand , Dominique Davray , Dorothée Blanck Runtime 90 minutes

Cleo from 5 to 7 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max