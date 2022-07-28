Madonna is the perfect example of a powerful woman who has made a name for herself throughout her career—all while striving to succeed in a male-dominated industry. She's sold millions of albums globally, and has spent her entire career being in charge, motivated, and fiercely independent. So, of course, she's going to direct the upcoming biopic about her life. In a recent interview with Variety, the pop star discussed why she prefers to take over the upcoming film that will star Julia Garner as the younger version of herself.

Fans can expect nothing less than an "extarordinary" experience from the forthcoming biopic, as Madonna revealed that they are having a hard time making the script shorter. For her, cutting down the story is like "hacking off" her limbs. Apart from her hit songs and outstanding personality, Madonna is also an authentic feminist, inspiring young women to take control of their lives. Thus, she is not letting "misogynistic men" tell her story: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me."

It was earlier revealed that the "Like A Virgin" hitmaker would co-write her still-unnamed biopic alongside writer and producer Diablo Cody. In a previous statement in 2020, Madonna shared that she wants to deliver her own remarkable journey as an artist and a human being, trying to find her place in this world: “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Related: Julia Garner Expected to Play Madonna in Universal's Biopic

Alongside Garner, Evan Rachel Wood will also portray the pop star on the small screen in the forthcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a fictitious biographical film that parodies other films about artists in the music scene.

The biopic is still in the works, and no further information about the plot has been released. After all, Madonna undeniably revolutionized the pop music industry for the better, and we can't wait to discover more about her when the biopic comes out.