Madonna’s career is incomparable to many, but there’s one opportunity she wishes she didn’t pass up. The accomplished singer regrets saying no to a role in The Matrix, though she didn’t specify which role. The Queen of Pop revealed the news on Thursday night’s episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show to host Jimmy Fallon. “I turned down the role in The Matrix, can you believe that?” she said to Fallon during the interview. “I wanted to kill myself.”

“That’s like one of the best movies ever made,” she added. “A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

The Matrix, released in 1999, follows a computer hacker named Neo (Keanu Reeves), who gets stuck in a simulation and learns about the true nature of his reality. Laurence Fishburne, Joe Pantoliano, Hugo Weaving, and Carrie-Anne Moss also star in the film. The film grossed $171,479,930 domestically and $463,517,383 worldwide, leading to two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. A fourth movie in the franchise will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22 of this year.

In the same interview, Madonna also revealed to Fallon that she turned down Catwoman in Batman Returns and a leading role in Showgirls. "I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce," Madonna said. Eventually, that role went to Michelle Pfeiffer.

In addition, Madonna is working on directing a movie about her own life. To date, she has directed two other films: Filth and Wisdom (2008) and W.E.(2011). Studios previously attempted to produce movies about the accomplished singer’s life, but none of the films met her expectations.

"I'm thinking, 'Why would these people want to make a movie about my life?' There's nothing true in the script," she told Fallon, adding that a director behind one of the proposed films "had no appreciation for women."

In September 2020, Madonna revealed she would produce her own movie about her life. "I said, 'There is nobody on this planet that can write or direct [or] make a movie about me better than me.' It's just the truth," the pop star told Fallon on Thursday. A name and release date have yet to be announced. In the meantime, fans can watch her new concert film, Madame X, which is now available to stream on Paramount+. Check out Madonna’s full interview with Fallon below:

