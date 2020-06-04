Watch Mads Mikkelsen Get Hammered in Trailer for Cannes Selection ‘Another Round’

Thomas Vinterberg‘s Another Round was among yesterday’s Cannes Film Festival selections, and today we bring you a trailer for the movie, which reunites the Danish director with The Hunt star Mads Mikkelsen.

Another Round follows four friends, all of whom are high school teachers, who test a theory that they will improve their personal and professional lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. The initial results are positive as their social lives improve along with their classes, but as the experiment continues, the results become more extreme.

Mikkelsen stars alongside Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe and Magnus Millang, while Vinterberg directs from a script he co-wrote with Tobias Lindholm, who wrote The Hunt and directed A Hijacking. The new film was produced by Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing for Denmark’s Zentropa Entertainment, and the film is still seeking U.S. distribution — though that will largely depend on reviews.

I’m a big fan of Mikkelsen, who I was first introduced to via Nicolas Winding Refn‘s Pusher movies, which preceded his big break as Le Chiffre in Casino Royale. Since then, Mikkelsen has starred in blockbusters like Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and acclaimed indies such as After the Wedding, A Royal Affair, and last year’s underrated survival drama Arctic. He also turned in a delicious performance in the excellent NBC series Hannibal, which hits Netflix on Friday.

However, the best performance I’ve seen out of Mikkelsen came in The Hunt, which is why this reunion with Vinterberg is cause for celebration. Mikkelsen played a teacher in that film as well, albeit one who becomes the target of mass hysteria after being wrongly accused of sexually abusing a child in his kindergarten class. That film was absolutely gut-wrenching and Mikkelsen did a fabulous job as the lead, so I’m eager to see what he and Vinterberg come up with this time around. Though I will say that the tone of this film is a bit unclear. Based on the trailer above, it seems like something of a comedy, with Mikkelsen getting drunk and staying drunk, though when rampant alcoholism is involved, I suppose tragedy could strike at any moment. We’ll see… eventually.

For now, check out the trailer below, and click here for our review of Arctic, which really is a little-seen gem that’s worth tracking down if you’re a Mikkelsen fan.