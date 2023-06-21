NBC's Hannibal may be over (for now), but creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen have reunited for a new project. The duo began production on the upcoming horror feature Dust Bunny, which is directed by Fuller and stars Mikkelsen. While filming has been underway, Fuller recently shared a photo of him and Mikkelsen officially reunited on set. The Instagram post is a selfie of the pair mid-laugh, sure to warm the hearts of those who grew to love the duo in their Hannibal era. Fuller's caption reads, "BACK IN THE SADDLE WITH THIS GUY #DustBunny." It's safe to say we're pretty excited too.

Dust Bunny delves right into a genre both Fuller and Mikkelsen have proven they thrive in, bringing an eerie story to the table. The film centers on an eight-year-old girl who's convinced that there is a dangerous monster lurking underneath her bed and that it ate her family. Unsure of what to do, she looks to her mysterious neighbor for help. For now, additional plot details are being kept under wraps.

Along with making his feature directorial debut, Fuller serves as writer and producer for Dust Bunny. Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing. The involved companies are Thunder Road and Entertainment One. At the time of this writing, Mikkelsen is the only confirmed cast member. However, it's possible more news will be released regarding cast closer towards the end of filming.

Bryan Fuller and Mads Mikkelsen's Upcoming Projects

Fuller and Mikkelsen both have upcoming projects for viewers to look forward to, beginning with Mikkelsen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which releases June 30. Mikkelsen also leads the upcoming Danish film Bastarden (aka The Bastard), which is aiming for a Fall 2023 release. Meanwhile, Fuller is gearing up for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. He co-created the series with Alex Kurtzman. Fuller is also helming the Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake.

Dust Bunny does not yet have a projected release date. Check out Fuller's Instagram post below: