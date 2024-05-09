The Big Picture Fan Expo Boston boasts an impressive lineup of stars including Mads Mikkelsen, Rosario Dawson, and Charlie Cox.

Nostalgia seekers will be delighted with appearances from Mario Lopez, Kate Mulgrew, and Butch Hartman at the event.

Attendees can enjoy autographs, photo ops, panels, Sketch Duels, workshops, shopping, and more this summer from June 14 to 16!

Fan Expo Boston is set for an unforgettable experience this year, taking place from June 14-16. The event will welcome a host of stars, including the legendary Mads Mikkelsen, best known for his iconic roles in films like Casino Royale and the Hannibal television series, who has just been confirmed for the event. He will be joined by an impressive lineup of celebrities including Rosario Dawson from Ahsoka, Marisa Tomei, now best known for her role in Spider-Man, and legendary director Sam Raimi. Marvel's Daredevil fans will be delighted by the appearance of Charlie Cox, while The Book of Boba Fett's Temuera Morrison is also slated to attend.

The event will also feature a reunion of the National Lampoon's Vacation cast members Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, Beverly D'Angelo, and Dana Barron. Additionally, Alan Tudyk, known for his work in Star Wars and Firefly, Cameron Monaghan from Shameless, and Rose McGowan, known for her roles in Scream and Charmed, will be present as well.

And for those fans looking for their hit of nostalgia, avid viewers of Saved by the Bell can look forward to seeing Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, while Kate Mulgrew of Star Trek: Voyager and Vincent D'Onofrio from Daredevil will add to the star-studded event. The lineup is further bolstered by Butch Hartman, the creative force behind The Fairly OddParents, and Sean Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy and, perhaps more importantly, Gilmore Girls.

Fan Expo Boston is a prime spot for celebrating all things pop culture. Attendees can get autographs, take photos with celebrities, and dive into panels that offer insights into their favorite movies and TV shows. The event also features Sketch Duels, various "How To" workshops, and a vast shopping area filled with unique gifts and memorabilia.

Collider and Fan Expo — A Pop Culture Lover's Dream Team

Close

Collider has actively participated in past Fan Expos by engaging with prominent celebrities through insightful interviews and panels. At Fan Expo San Francisco, Collider's Maggie Lovitt hosted a wonderful interview with Ewan McGregor, discussing his career highlights from Star Wars to Moulin Rouge!. Additionally, Lovitt moderated the Women in Sci-Fi Panel featuring influential actresses from the Star Trek series and Battlestar Galactica.

At the same event, Collider’s Arezou Amin also took a prominent role, conducting a newsworthy interview with Eman Esfandi about his role as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka. This session marked Esfandi's first public interview after the SAG-AFTRA strike. Amin’s discussion explored Esfandi's breakthrough performance and delight at being able to contribute to the Star Wars universe.

Tickets for Fan Expo Boston are on sale now.

Get Tickets