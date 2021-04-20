If you have ever wondered what it is like to audition for Dr. Reed Richards for a Fantastic Four film, Mads Mikkelsen has you covered. In a career-spanning profile courtesy of Vulture, the actor talked about auditioning for Tim Story’s 2005 adaptation. The audition came after Mikkelsen had finished shooting Casino Royale, where he played the terrorist banker Le Chiffre.

“I got an American agent and it was like, ‘Okay, so you did a Bond film. Now things are happening. Move over there and spend some time and do all the meetings and the chitchat and some auditions,’” Mikkelsen said. “I never had the chance to think about whether it was a film I wanted to be in or not, I just did them all.”

One such film was 2005’s Fantastic Four movie, with him auditioning for the role of Mister Fantastic. The role went to Mikkelsen's friend Ioan Gruffudd, but he still remembers walking out of the audition after a bizarre request to stretch his arms as long as he could.

"Some of the stuff was interesting," he reminisces, "and other things were just like — this is where I felt you can completely lose your confidence as an actor. Standing in an office with a person who looks down at his paper, and you pretend you have long arms and say one line.

“I know a lot of casting is just first impressions — is there anything there that reminds the producer and the director of the character they’re looking for?” Mikkelsen continued, “but I find it rude to ask people to come into a room and say one line while pretending you have 80-foot arms like the rubber man. ‘Grab that cup of coffee over there’ — it’s like, Are you crazy? There’s not even a scene here. It was kind of humiliating.”

Mikkelsen might not have gotten the role in Fantastic Four, but his new film Another Round is nominated for Best International Film and Best Director at this Sunday’s Oscars. The film is currently streaming on Hulu.

