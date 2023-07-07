No doubt Hollywood’s favorite Dane, Mads Mikkelsen is currently turning heads as the latest Indiana Jones baddie in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, though his career actually began with an entirely different kind of franchise much more concerned with the grittiness of drug-dealing than any kind of Hollywood spectacle. The franchise in question is called Pusher and also has the distinction of being the film debut of Nicolas Winding Refn (of Drive and Only God Forgives fame). Released in 1996, the film marks Mikkelsen’s own cinematic debut, introducing him to the world in one of his most subtly unhinged roles that to this day, even after playing copious franchise villains, is hard to challenge for his menacing appearance. He may have cried blood as Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, but Le Chiffre, unlike his character Tonny in Pusher, didn’t have a massive tattoo on the back of his shaved head that read RESPECT, so it’s hard to argue who’s scarier.

Nicolas Winding Refn’s films are infamous for their controversy, featuring no shortage of brutality from unassumingly violent street-level characters and Pusher is no exception. In fact, Pusher is one of the best examples of a film about a bad situation getting progressively worse at the fault of its flawed protagonist. It concerns a drug deal gone wrong where the dealer in question, after losing a large amount of borrowed heroin while running from the police, is forced to come up with a significant sum of cash within days to repay his debt to the crime boss he borrowed from. The film became a critical and commercial success, particularly in its native Denmark, largely considered the first Danish gangster movie. Characteristic of Mikkelsen’s later career, the film would spawn a franchise in 2004 in an ironically meta attempt by Winding Refn to pay off his own debts to the bank. Though plagued by the notion of selling out, Pusher II and its 2005 trilogy-capper were both met with equal critical acclaim, telling separate stories (with Triangle of Sadness’s Zlato Buric’s drug lord Milo the only recurring character in all three) to prove that forced franchises don’t need to come at the expense of artistic integrity.

Why Does Mads Mikkelsen's Performance in 'Pusher' Stand Out?

Image via RCV Film Distribution

If Mads Mikkelsen isn’t a household name, he’s certainly a household face, having appeared in every franchise from James Bond to Fantastic Beasts to Star Wars and the MCU. However, throughout his road to stardom, Mikkelsen never forgot his Danish roots, supporting gems of his home’s local cinema industry with features like Riders of Justice and The Green Butchers. Interestingly in his debut, Mikkelsen didn’t play the lead, with that title belonging to Kim Bodnia (who would later go on to play Konstantin in Killing Eve). While Bodnia delivers a captivatingly charged performance as Frank, he looks meek in comparison to Mikkelsen’s Tonny, whose outfitted with intimidating tattoos from literal head-to-toe. They play best friends and partners in the small-time Danish heroin trade. However, looking at the way they interact, it’s gradually revealed who the real gangster is.

Through snippets of scene-stealing false bravado, Mikkelsen’s character is clearly the case of a man overcompensating in appearance for his lack of actual street grit, evident later on when he rats on Frank to the cops, pushing Frank into the life-threatening situation he becomes involved in as a result. His vulnerabilities as a character are expressed in a scene in which, just prior to the much-anticipated heroin deal, Tonny performs a roundhouse kick in an attempt to show off how he’d rough someone up. He lands on his ankle, almost breaking it, forcing him to stay in the car when the deal goes down. It’s a small moment but one that both highlights Winding Refn’s and co-writer Jens Dahl’s tactful use of ambiguity (was Tonny really injured or was he using it as an excuse not to be there when the police would show) as well as the falseness of Tonny’s character, proving he’s not the bruiser he pretends to be.

How Does the ‘Pusher’ Trilogy De-Glamorize a Life of Crime?

Image via RCV Film Distribution

Style meets substance in the majority of Winding Refn’s films, though in Pusher, the muted color palette and shadowy aesthetic speak volumes to the message he’s attempting to convey about the crime world. Shot entirely with handheld cameras to grant the film a nigh-documentarian, cinéma vérité feel to it, the cinematography of Pusher never fails to withhold a sense of control from its viewers. Altercations between characters are shot with camera pans that are so sudden and jolted that it’s hard to tell what’s going on, even after the bullets start to fly. The aesthetic recalls films like The Battle of Algiers for its realistic approach, a comparison made by Winding Refn himself when, in ranking his top 10 films for the Criterion Collection, stated that for Pusher, he “stole everything [he] could, both visually and technically, from [The Battle of Algiers] and Cannibal Holocaust.”

The film’s narrative acts in stark support of Winding Refn’s intentions to de-sensationalize the life of drug dealers on film. While the two central characters are at the start, afforded a certain rock & roll lifestyle (going out, drinking, making love), the actual work portrayed lacks all the machismo and neon that made films like Scarface so iconic (ironic given that Winding Refn loves neon if his later work is anything to go by). Instead, the days of Frank and Tonny are spent chasing people through the streets, making flimsy deals, and coming across people who no one should ever get on the wrong side of. It’s a lifestyle of constant nail-biting anxiety and fear, with no room for mistakes and no forgiveness in sight, something that its sequels would explore in much more detail.

Why Did ‘Pusher II’ Cement Mads Mikkelsen as a Leading Man?

Image via Nordisk Film

To avoid any expectations that would prevent your enjoyment of the film, the first Pusher does not feature as much of Mikkelsen as his fans might hope. However, the first sequel, released eight years later, righteously places him in the lead role. With Frank on the run as a result of his botched deal (though his fate is left ambiguous even in the sequel), Pusher II opens on Mikkelsen on his last day in prison as his cellmate informs him of the necessary violence one needs to inflict on others to establish a reputation in the underground. He comments that he hasn’t seen that sense of violence that commands respect in Tonny (in spite of his thuggish appearance), informing the audience that this film will almost entirely revolve around the lead character’s masculine vulnerabilities. This is further reinforced later on when Tonny, in bed with two prostitutes, is unable to achieve an erection, his impotence a result of his fragile ego.

Pusher II successfully elevates the themes of the original through its commentary on fatherhood and the roots that cause one to go down a life of fear-ridden crime. It is revealed after his exit from prison that Tonny’s father is in fact a legendary crime lord known as ‘The Duke’ (Leif Sylvester). The Duke despises Tonny, considering him an embarrassment, and focuses the majority of his attention on his much younger son, who he considers his life. The theme of fatherhood is doubled down upon at the reveal of Tonny’s own infant child who he initially dismisses but slowly learns to care for. The children on display are hardly separated from the criminality through which the family’s mini-empire is built, with several scenes featuring copious coke-snorting and joint-smoking in full view of the children, sometimes with infants in the users’ arms.

Through looking at the way Tonny’s own infant son is neglectfully treated, it’s easy to see how one such as him (a softie at heart) could grow to become a wannabe criminal. Even with him in the leading role, Tonny is repeatedly unable to commit to the ruthlessness required to maintain the lifestyle he was born into, as one gets the sense that it’s never what he truly wanted for himself. It’s worth noting that Tonny never takes the paternity test that the mother of the infant pushes him towards, leading to an ambiguous ending reminiscent of Paper Moon. One in which it doesn’t matter whether the child is actually Tonny’s, as through his ultimate decision to save the child’s life, he’s actually saving himself.

Whether it's Another Round, The Hunt, or Hannibal, Mads Mikkelsen fans need no convincing that the man is one of the most charming and charismatic stars of the silver screen, big and small. Pusher (and Pusher II in particular) shows just how sensitive of a performer he always was, even at the start of his career. While Winding Refn wouldn’t go back to direct anything in the Danish language until this year’s Copenhagen Cowboy, his debut film and the subsequent trilogy it inspired is an excellent look at a first-time filmmaker finding their footing and winning big as a result.