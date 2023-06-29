Mads Mikkelsen, the undisputed franchise king, has triumphantly conquered the big screen, leaving his mark on every major franchise imaginable. From Star Wars to Marvel, Fantastic Beasts, James Bond and now Indiana Jones, Mads has rightfully become a household name. But in the midst of countless blockbusters, there is a hidden gem that showcases the depth of his brilliance unlike any other film. While movies like The Hunt and Pusher often come to mind when discussing his finest works, it is in the little Danish Action/Comedy called Riders Of Justice that Mads' exceptional talent truly shines, showcasing his incredible range, vulnerability, and flexibility on screen.

Collaborating for the fifth time, Director Anders Tomas Jensen and Mads Mikkelsen weave a compelling tale that transcends the boundaries of a typical action film. With a magnetic and multidimensional narrative that grips you from the very start, this film beckons you to embark on an enthralling expedition filled with unpredictable twists and turns. So buckle up and get ready to venture into the world of Riders Of Justice, where Mads Mikkelsen's commanding performance takes the wheel and guides the film towards a destination of cinematic mastery. Together, we'll peel back the layers of this achingly underrated film and navigate the ways it stands as Mads' most impressive and unforgettable work to date.

RELATED: 7 Must-See Mads Mikkelsen Performances, From ‘Hannibal’ to ‘Casino Royale’

‘Riders of Justice’ Is an Exciting Adventure Elevated by Human Moments

Image via Magnet

Riders Of Justice cleverly conceals its profound exploration of grief, mental health, and the intricacies of human connection within the guise of a conventional revenge thriller. Through the artful balance of stimulating action sequences and astonishingly engrossing human moments, the film defies preconceptions and leaves audiences deeply captivated and engaged at every bend.

The story revolves around Markus (Mikkelsen), a military man deployed overseas, who returns home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde (Andrea Heick Gadeberg), following the tragic death of his wife in a train accident. At first, it just seems like an unfortunate twist of fate, but when a survivor of the wreck, Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), raises suspicions of foul play, Markus commences a mission to uncover the truth and bring justice to those accountable. This relentless pursuit for retribution leads him down a path filled with unforeseen revelations, challenging his perceptions and forcing him to confront his own demons. Along the way, this tumultuous voyage cracks the facade of his meticulously crafted exterior, exposing the vulnerable man beneath the armor of toxic masculinity.

Amidst the violence and intense emotional turmoil, Riders of Justice offers a surprising respite with its seamless fusion of humor. The camaraderie between Markus and his unexpected group of allies, including Otto, Lennart (Lars Brygmann), Emmenthalr (Nicolas Bro), and Bodashka (Gustav Lindh), brings moments of genuine laughter that act as a guiding light in navigating life's darkest moments. These instances serve as a reminder that humor, even in the face of adversity, remains an integral part of the human experience. As Anders Thomas Jensen told Collider in 2021, “Humor is part of life. When bad things happen and darkness descends, humor is, for me anyway, very much a part of surviving."

The synergy between the script, the cast, and the overall energy of the film culminates in a skillfully executed and well-paced masterpiece brimming with heart. With Jensen as the conductor and Mads as the lead, the film expertly harmonizes elements of action, comedy, and gut-wrenching drama, resulting in a symphony of emotions that will leave you mesmerized.

Mads Mikkelsen's Transformative Performance In 'Riders Of Justice'

Image via Magnet

In the world of motion picture brilliance, Riders of Justice stands tall, but it is Mads Mikkelsen's hypnotic presence that elevates it to something undeniably awe-inspiring. In this genre-blending marvel, he effortlessly embodies the roles of an elite soldier, a grief-stricken husband, a lost father, and a terrifying killer, showcasing his acting prowess in every conceivable tone. With razor-sharp comedic timing, he delivers moments of levity, and with bone-chilling intensity, he instills fear in the audience. However, it is when the time comes for emotional vulnerability that Mads utterly gleams.

Mads Mikkelsen's unrivaled dedication to his craft brings unparalleled authenticity to his performances. When he breaks down, he does so with raw passion, inviting the audience to experience the depths of his character's pain alongside him. In the standout scene of the film, Markus discovers that his wife's death was a coincidence after all, leading to a powerful moment where Mads' audacious decision to shatter a bathroom mirror with his head adds an unprecedented level of rawness and truth. His willingness to embrace his characters' physical and mental struggles makes the scene feel incredibly real. As Mads himself acknowledged in USA Today, "That was a little painful." His commitment and willingness to endure that physical distress demonstrates his uncompromising commitment to capturing the scene's essence.

Mads Mikkelsen's performance in Riders of Justice is an extraordinary showcase of his dynamism and unwavering devotion to his craft. His gripping presence injects each scene with irresistible allure, drawing viewers into his world and breathing life into the film's emotional core. His uncanny ability to personify multifaceted characters is what solidified him as one of the industry's most exceptional actors, and it's on full display in this film.

Mads Mikkelsen Shines as a Franchise Villain, but He’s So Much More

Image Via Disney

In the U.S., Mads Mikkelsen is best known for embodying the iconic serial killer in Bryan Fuller's adaptation of Hannibal and depicting a formidable lineup of menacing villains across nearly every prominent franchise. And don't get us wrong — his ability to brilliantly execute these roles is indisputable. Watching Mads efficiently transform into something unrecognizable and unnerving is breathtaking every time, and we can't wait to see him unleash his evil genius as the new antagonist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Moreover, fans were thrilled to hear that Mads and Bryan were reuniting for an upcoming horror film, a genre they both thrive in. However, in Denmark, Mads is celebrated for his duality in comedy and drama, showcasing a much wider scope of his talent. From fascinating portrayals of pushers and psychopaths to heartfelt performances as loving fathers and struggling teachers to straight-up slapstick goofballs, Mads is the kind of actor who heightens any movie he is a part of and his filmography outside of Hollywood showcases this best.

Mads Mikkelsen's ability to captivate audiences can be credited, in part, to the sheer physicality he brings to his performances. Having spent his life as a dancer before embarking on his acting career, Mads's background in expressing his art with movement is evident in the way he charges each role with a unique vibration that can be felt by viewers. Another Round, Mads' second undertaking with director Thomas Vinterberg since their gut-wrenching collaboration on The Hunt, even features a rare moment in Mikkelsen’s on-screen history when he gets the opportunity to bring audiences to tears with a dance number. In an interview with the British Film Institute, Thomas Vinterberg lauds Mads' remarkable ability to synchronize with the emotional nuances of his characters, likening him to a finely-tuned instrument. Vinterberg describes the film as having a lively ensemble, with people "babbling and doing funny stuff." It's in the breaks of that chaotic ensemble where Mads fills the space with great subtlety and precision, sometimes without saying a word, that his virtuosity radiates.

In that same interview, Lone Scherfig, one of Mads' teachers at theater school and the director of his first English-language role in Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself, highlights his range, attributing it to his admirable curiosity and eagerness to learn new things. "With every part, he would master a language or a skill or a sport. He likes the physical challenges and that’s also how his range gets bigger, though he certainly had a great platform of talent to begin with,” Scherfig explains. Mads' diverse body of work eclipses his reputation as a franchise star, demonstrating the vast depths of his talent and proving that he is far more than a villainous mastermind.

Mads Mikkelsen Is One Of Our Greatest Actors

In an industry where the comfort of established formulas and familiar performances often takes precedence, Mads Mikkelsen remains a beacon of artistic exploration and reinvention. He continually surprises and mesmerizes audiences with his profound dedication and magnetic on-screen presence. Riders of Justice, soon to receive an English remake, stands as the ultimate testament to his versatility, offering audiences a spellbinding glimpse into the breadth of his capabilities within a single performance.

The films' intricate storytelling and powerful themes, fueled by Mikkelsen's outstanding performance, converge to create an immersive journey that is both exhilarating and emotionally resonant. Everyone needs to take this ride at least once to fully appreciate Mads' unmatched range and to truly comprehend why he stands as one of the most gifted actors of our time.

Riders Of Justice is available to stream on Hulu now.