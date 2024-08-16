American actress and singer, Mae West, was a trailblazer of an entertainer who became a popular film star during the Great Depression for her carefree, independent characters and humorous double entenders that made her a silver screen icon. West started performing on the Vaudeville circuit at a young age and established herself on Broadway before moving to Hollywood and transitioning to film. After signing a two-year contract with Paramount Pictures, West made her feature debut in the 1932 pre-Code drama, Night After Night, starring George Raft.

West went on to star in various musicals, comedies, and crime dramas such as She Done Him Wrong and I'm No Angel, and maintained a solid career on and off the screen for over seven decades. Unlike other actresses, West was admired for her humorous puns against conventional opinions and for breaking the mold of the traditional female lead that the studio system preferred. Despite her controversy and problems with censorship, West is considered to be one of the biggest stars who redefined the definition of a leading lady and was named by the American Film Institute as one of the best classic Hollywood actresses.

10 'The Heat's On' (1943)

Directed by Gregory Ratoff

West stars in the musical comedy, The Heat's On, as an eccentric diva, Fay Lawrence, who is pursued by a Broadway producer to star in his upcoming production. Unlike many of West's other films, the actress played no part in creating her character or writing her own dialogue, which some credit as to the reason why the film wasn't a big success.

Before the film, West had taken a break from the big screen and returned to her roots on Broadway for three years before her return in The Heat's On. After filming The Heat's On, West preferred performing in the theater and didn't make another film appearance until twenty-seven years later, in the 1970 comedy, Myra Breckinridge, which was an adaptation of Gore Vidal's 1968 novel by the same name.

9 'Belle of the Nineties' (1934)

Directed by Leo McCarey

Belle of the Nineties is a Western film starring West as a stunning nightclub queen, Ruby Carter, who, in an effort to get away from her former beau and prized fighter, Tiger Kid (Roger Pryor), moves from St. Louis to New Orleans. Upon her arrival, she quickly finds work at a popular club owned by Ace Lamont (John Miljan), where she becomes the toast of the town.

The film is based on an original short story, I Ain't No Sin, written by West, which was the intended title until it was canned by censors. Even though Belle of the Nineties wasn't as successful as West's previous films, it was a financial success and earned positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's musical numbers, notably West's performance of My Old Flame, and noted the script as being well-written and humorous with plenty of gags.

8 'Every Day's a Holiday' (1937)

Directed by A. Edward Sutherland