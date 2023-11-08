The Big Picture The movie Maestro explores the love story and complex relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia, portrayed by Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

The poster for the film depicts the couple in a loving and dreamy pose, giving fans a glimpse into their emotional journey.

Maestro is not just a biopic, but a portrayal of family, love, and navigating the ups and downs of life and art, with Cooper also serving as director and co-writer.

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan’s Maestro has all eyes on it. The biographical feature is set to explore the love story and lifelong relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The movie already made its world debut at the recent Venice International Film Festival and garnered much praise. Now, as the release date approaches, Netflix has released a new poster giving fans a peek into what’s to come.

The poster sees Cooper and Mulligan as Leo and Felicia, and the two look completely smitten in love with eyes full of dreams as they sit hand in hand. The poster paints a very loving picture of this complicated relationship. In real life, the two fell in love and got married and years later, Bernstein left Felicia but returned after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Maestro is billed as a “love letter to life and art.” At its core, the movie is an emotional portrayal of family and love as we see Leonardo's life as the famed conductor and the two navigating their life and relationships. Mulligan previously described their relationship as “complicated” given “everything revolved around Lenny.” Adding “There was a lot of ‘What if?’ with her character…. What if she hadn’t given up acting? When I listened to tapes of her being interviewed, it seemed like she wasn’t sure how far she’d have gone — that she felt like, maybe she didn’t have it in her to be great. But on the other hand, she never got the chance to find out.”

Who Stars Alongside Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan in 'Maestro?'

Maestro has a long list of talents involved, including Matt Bomer as David Oppenheim, Maya Hawke as Jamie Bernstein, Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein, Michael Urie as Jerome Robbins, and Brian Klugman as Aaron Copland. Further rounding off the cast are Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Miriam Shor, Alexa Swinton, Josh Hamilton, and June Gable. The feature is produced by Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Mackso Krieger, Fred Burner, Amy Durning, and Martin Scorsese while serving as executive producers are Carla Raij, Josh Singer, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton, Tracey Landon.

While the movie seems like a biopic, it’s more about the relationship these characters shared while navigating the ups and downs of life and art together. Fans can expect great character studies as Cooper also takes the director’s chair and co-wrote the feature with Singer. Maestro will make a short theatrical run starting November 22 before streaming on Netflix on December 20.

Learn more about Maestro here and check out the new poster below:

Image via Netflix

Maestro Release Date December 20, 2023 Director Bradley Cooper Cast Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Gideon Glick, Miriam Shor, Alexa Swinton Rating R Runtime 129 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer Distributor(s) Netflix

