Netflix has been accumulating a ton of award worthy content over the last handful of years. One of the streamer’s' highly anticipated upcoming releases is Bradley Cooper’s directorial follow up to A Star is Born, Maestro. Now, reported exclusively by Deadline, Matt Bomer is in early talks to join the cast in an unknown role.

The film will be based on the life of iconic composer Leonard Bernstein who will be played by Cooper. The story itself spans over 30 years from the composer's debut at the New York Philharmonic at the young age of 25 to him composing the Oscar-nominated score for On the Waterfront. However, the backbone of the film will be the “beautifully complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife”.

According to Deadline's report, Bomer will join Cooper alongside Carey Mulligan who will play Bernstein’s wife Felicia. Besides the star-studded leads, the film is being produced by a bunch of heavy hitters that include Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning. The script has also been written by Cooper and Oscar-winning Spotlight screenwriter Josh Singer.

Bomer might not be known to as many film fans as Cooper, but over the last few decades the actor quietly has had quite the career. He has been on television hits like White Collar, American Horror Story, and Chuck. Currently, he can be seen on DC’s Doom Patrol where the actor plays the character Negative Man. On the film side of the equation, Bomer has appeared in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, The Nice Guys, Magic Mike XXL, and Netflix's The Boys in the Band. If Bomer does indeed join the cast, it will be interesting to see who the actor will play in the film given his wide range of past performances.

Bernstein's life was lived to the fullest and this film could go anywhere. Outside of music, Bernstein was a civil rights activist and was outspoken on issues of the time like the Vietnam War. Whatever the case may be, Cooper has shown his immense talent behind the camera in A Star is Born. That particular story was similarly focused on a rising musical star and was full of emotional weight as well as visually stunning musical sections. Due to this, it is safe to assume that we can expect the same level of high quality with Maestro. Especially given the producing talent behind the project. There is no release date for Maestro yet, but as more of the cast takes shape and the picture gets closer to filming, we are sure to find out more details on the project soon.

