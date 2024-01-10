The Big Picture Our FYC Screening Series with Landmark Theatres continues with Bradley Cooper's directorial film Maestro. Join us for a special screening, followed by a Q&A with co-star Carey Mulligan, hosted by Collider's Perri Nemiroff.

Continuing Collider’s partnership with Landmark Theatres for our For Your Consideration Screening Series, we’re thrilled to announce that our next screening will be Bradley Cooper’s sophomore feature as director, Maestro. This unconventional biopic, co-written, directed, and led by Cooper, is a top contender for multiple potential Oscar nominations this year, and we would love for our readers to join us in celebrating the film on the big screen. Following our FYC screening, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff will host a very special Q&A with co-star Carey Mulligan. Read on for more details on how to enter for your chance to win tickets!

As awards season heats up and predictions are ever-shifting, Maestro remains in the fold for numerous categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture. The movie is based on the life of the legendary composer and conductor, Leonard Bernstein (Cooper), but rather than sharing his incredible achievements through a formulaic script, Maestro focuses on what made Bernstein distinctly human — his love for his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Mulligan). As Montealegre, Mulligan shines wrestling with her complicated bond with Bernstein. Mulligan balances Montealegre's professionally ambitious spirit with her both profound and heartbreaking commitment to her marriage. Montealegre is the wife of a prolific, public icon who is also a privately unfaithful man. Despite this tricky dissonance, Mulligan finds the exquisitely hopeful beauty within that tough dynamic. Her performance unravels the nuanced emotions behind loving someone who isn't always devoted to you in the way that you might have hoped they would be. Telling a story of triumph and heartbreak through their shakable but unyielding relationship, Collider’s Emma Kiely says Cooper and Mulligan serve up “some of the best chemistry seen in recent cinema” onscreen, adding them to the rankings of Perri’s Oscar predictions.

‘Maestro’ Screening Details

After a limited theatrical release, Maestro officially debuted on Netflix in December. With its sweeping camerawork, the delicate way Cooper played with light and shadow, and Bernstein’s music scoring the biopic, this film is a must-see on the big screen. Come join us on Friday, January 12th, at Landmark’s Sunset Theatre. The event will begin at 7:15 p.m., followed by Perri’s Q&A with Carey Mulligan.

How to Get ‘Maestro’ Tickets

To purchase tickets for this event, hit this link or visit the Landmark Theatres website. This screening is going to go fast, with limited seats, so make sure you get your tickets ASAP!