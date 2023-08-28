The Big Picture "Maestro" is the upcoming film directed by Bradley Cooper, which explores the life and art of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

The movie delves into the enduring bond between Bernstein and his wife, as well as his rumored relationships with men.

The ensemble cast includes Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman, with Cooper's portrayal of Bernstein drawing praise from his daughter Jamie.

Ahead of this weekend's Venice Film Festival, where the film will make its international debut, Vanity Fair has released first look images of Bradley Cooper's Maestro, which features the actor and director taking on the role of the iconic conductor, Leonard Bernstein. Maestro marks Cooper's second directorial effort following 2018's acclaimed hit A Star Is Born, while the film is also produced by Martin Scorsese.

Cooper and Carey Mulligan share the screen in the biographical project that delves into the enduring bond between the iconic composer, conductor, and pianist Leonard Bernstein, and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. This film aspires to be a heartfelt ode to the intertwined worlds of life and art. At its core, it aims to present an emotionally profound portrayal of family and love. While Bernstein never publicly disclosed his sexual orientation, the movie will also explore his rumored relationships with men. Matt Bomer takes on the role of a clarinet player who was one of Bernstein's romantic interests.

A Star-Studded Cast

The ensemble cast of the film features Maya Hawke portraying Bernstein's daughter Jamie, with Sarah Silverman bringing to life the character of the composer's sister, Shirley. Michael Urie is part of the ensemble, cast as the dancer and choreographer Jerome Robbins, with the cast being padded out with the likes of Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Miriam Shor, and Alexa Swinton.

Image via Netflix

Speaking with the magazine, Jamie Bernstein spoke warmly of Cooper and Mulligan's portrayals of her parents.

“His energy was so similar to our dad’s, and his way of being in the world and relating to people reminded us more and more of our dad, and we began to see how right he was for the role in ways that wouldn’t even have occurred to us at first. We didn’t know what to expect because our mother was such a complex and subtle person, and she had so many idiosyncrasies,” says Jamie. “She was also a very private person, so we didn’t know whether anyone would be capable of conveying her essence. And it’s just the damnedest thing, how Carey really did that."

The movie is set to make its international debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 2. Netflix will release the film in select theaters on November 22 before streaming it, beginning December 20. Check out the new images below: