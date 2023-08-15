In 2018, Bradley Cooper floored audiences and critics alike with his directorial debut A Star is Born, a film that went on to receive eight nominations at the 91st Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott, and Best Adapted Screenplay, with the film taking home the award for Best Original Song with "Shallow." Five years later, Cooper has returned to the director's chair with the highly anticipated biopic Maestro, where he'll play the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

The film had languished in production for some time, with industry legends Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg being attached to direct the film in prior stages, before handing over the reins to Cooper. According to Cooper, Spielberg handpicked him to direct the film after watching an advanced screening of A Star is Born.

With an extremely talented cast, an awards-friendly release date, and a premiere set at one of the most prestigious film festivals, this film could likely repeat the success of A Star is Born.

When Is Maestro Coming Out?

Maestro is scheduled to have a limited release in theaters in November before hitting Netflix on December 20, 2023.

The film is scheduled to have its world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival alongside other buzzy titles such as Michael Mann's Ferrari, David Fincher's The Killer, and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

Will Maestro Be Coming to Theaters?

Netflix will give Maestro a limited theatrical release in November in order to qualify for awards. When Netflix initially acquired the rights to the film in 2020, the streamer had promised to give the film a similar theatrical rollout as it gave some of its other prestige films including The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Power of the Dog.

Is There a Trailer for Maestro?

Netflix released the teaser trailer for Maestro on August 15, 2023. The 90-second preview is bookended by scenes of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre sitting in a park, in black-and-white at the beginning and then transitioning to an older version of the couple in color at the end.

Who Stars in Maestro?

Bradley Cooper will be taking on the role of Leonard Bernstein, the esteemed composer who is considered to be one of the most influential conductors of his generation, he is best known for creating the music for the beloved musical West Side Story. Cooper is a 9-time Academy Award nominee, including receiving nominations for his roles in Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, American Hustle, and A Star is Born. He has also starred in several other Best Picture-nominated films including Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley. He is also known for his work in blockbuster films such as voicing the fan-favorite character Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and for playing the slacker Phil in The Hangover trilogy. Cooper's other credits include The Mule, Wedding Crashers, The Place Beyond the Pines, Limitless, and Wet Hot American Summer. Cooper has already lined up his next directorial project, a film titled Is This Thing On, where he'll star opposite Will Arnett. Cooper will also soon inherit Steve McQueen's iconic character Frank Bullitt in an untitled film from Steven Spielberg.

Carey Mulligan will play Felicia Montealegre, an actress and the wife of Bernstein. Much like Cooper, Mulligan has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, receiving Best Actress nods for her work in An Education and Promising Young Woman. Mulligan's other credits include She Said, Shame, Drive, Mudbound, Never Let Me Go, and The Great Gatsby. Mulligan recently reunited with her Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell for a supporting role in the film Saltburn, which is due out later this year. Her other upcoming projects include a supporting role in the Adam Sandler-led sci-fi drama Spaceman and voicing a character in Laika's highly ambitious next film Wildwood.

The supporting cast of Maestro includes Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Jamie Bernstein, Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph) as Shirley Bernstein, Michael Urie (Shrinking) as Jerome Robbins, Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Tommy Cothran, Sam Nivola (White Noise) as Alexander Bernstein, Miriam Shor (Younger) as Cynthia O'Neal, and Alexa Swinton (And Just Like That...) as Nina Bernstein. Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart) and Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade) will also star in undisclosed roles.

What Is Maestro About?

Maestro will chronicle the life of Leonard Bernstein, his professional life as a composer, and his personal life including his marriage and his sexuality. The film will also span numerous decades with Bernstein's relationship with Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein serving as the backdrop for the film.

The official synopsis for the film via Netflix reads:

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Who Is Making Maestro?

Maestro will mark the second directorial effort from Bradley Cooper after A Star is Born. Cooper also co-wrote the screenplay for the film alongside Academy Award winner Josh Singer (Spotlight). Cooper will also produce the film alongside Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans), Fred Berner (Pollock), and Amy Durning (Law & Order: Organized Crime). Executive producers on the film include Singer, Carla Raij (The Fabelmans), Bobby Wilhelm (A Star is Born), Weston Middleton (A Star is Born), and Tracey Landon (Blonde).

Cooper will be reuniting with Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique after working with him on A Star is Born. Emmy winner Michelle Tesoro (The Queen's Gambit) is serving as an editor on the film. Two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Mark Bridges (Phantom Thread) and production designer Kevin Thompson (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)) are also on board the project.

When and Where Did Maestro Film?

Production for Maestro began in May 2022 in New York City with additional filming taking place in Tanglewood. The film concluded production in October 2022 with filming taking place over the course of three days at the Ely Cathedral in England.