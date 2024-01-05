Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Maestro'

Maestro, the second film by Bradley Cooper as director, tells the story of how Leonard Berstein became one of the most relevant figures in American classical music. The drama—which features Cooper as actor, writer, and director—specifically focuses on the relationship between Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan) as the central thread of the story. But despite all of Bernstein's accomplishments, the ending of Maestro focuses on what matters most to Bernstein is his undying love for his partner.

What Happened in the Final Moments of 'Maestro'?

The final sequences of Maestro go back to the elderly version of Bernstein that was introduced during the first few moments of Maestro. After audiences have experienced the entire context of the composer's life, they're taken back to the interview where Bernstein talks about how much he loved Felicia Montealegre throughout their relationship.

When Berstein becomes a teacher during the final moments of the movie, Cooper shows the composer having various affairs with his male students, who are clearly younger than he is. The context provided during Maestro's runtime makes it clear that this behavior is a direct consequence of Bernstein not being able to move on from his wife's death. As the movie ends, viewers are presented with a memory from Bernstein's youth, with him enjoying Felicia's company when they were younger.

'Maestro' Is a Bittersweet Love Story

Since the earliest moments of the film, Maestro establishes that it will be a recollection of what happened between Bernstein and Montealegre from the day they met, until the day she passed away. The movie opens with an elderly Bernstein mentioning how much he misses his wife during an interview, setting the stage for the bittersweet tone that follows the narrative for the rest of the film. But even if Bernstein can be seen talking about his late wife with a great amount of respect, their marriage was less than perfect when they were younger.

When Bernstein starts to become extremely successful in the American classical music scene, the fame and power opens up doors he had never even considered in his life before. Countless extravagant parties, famous people, and anything money could buy were at the reach of his fingertips, allowing him to get involved with anyone who wanted to approach him. This would naturally send Bernstein and Montealegre down separate paths, but just when it looks like their relationship would crumble, they reunite, but then soon receive a terrible medical diagnosis.

Felicia Montealgre is diagnosed with breast cancer, which would eventually metastasize to her lungs, taking her life. The final years of her life bring her and Bernstein closer together, while the composer tries to take care of his wife during her final moments. The animosity that had formed between them due to Bernstein's reckless lifestyle fades as they realized they were slowly crawling toward Montealegre's passing. His wife's death would send the composer down a path he didn't envision for the later years of his life, as grief motivates him to unconventional ways of moving on from the loss.

Leonard Goes Back to His Old Ways

Maestro establishes how Bernstein's quick rise to fame affected the composer's behavior, with one of the most notable traits being how he enjoys having multiple partners at the same time. While that was harmless fun as long as he was single, it becomes a problem as soon as his relationship with Felicia becomes serious. When the couple gets married, Bernstein didn’t change his ways, as we see Montealegre disappointed when she walks in on him flirting with another man.

The final act of Maestro focuses on how Felicia's condition changes her perspective and those of the people around her. While Bernstein becomes completely devoted to his wife, their children don't know how to deal with the fact that their mother will be gone soon. The family stands by Felicia during the toughest time of her life, but her inevitable loss is too much for Bernstein to handle. Going back to a lifestyle that used to be fun for him, but in an unhealthy way, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the complexity of the composer.

What Cooper tries to convey with Maestro is how Bernstein couldn't be described by a single trait. Yes, he was one of the most important figures in the American classical music scene, but he was also someone who constantly cheated on his partner and neglected his children. Over time, he also became a very dedicated spouse, a loving father, and a committed teacher. With every major aspect of Bernstein's youth covered, Cooper was ready to paint a complete portrait of the composer's life, adequately concluding his movie with an elderly Berstein reflecting on the love story he shared with his wife.

Leonard Bernstein's Unforgettable Legacy

Leonard Bernstein's influence on his line of work isn't understated in Maestro, and it all begins with that fateful night with the New York Philharmonic, the event that would launch him toward a very successful career. By confidently believing in his talent, Bernstein manages to play with some of the most prestigious orchestras in the world, sharing his talent with a world that wasn't ready for his arrival. It's clear from the start how the director wanted to tell a very complex story framed within the romance between Bernstein and Montealegre, as two souls needed to endure a difficult journey to realize what they felt for one another.

Bradley Cooper became a man on a mission during the creative process he went through while working on Maestro. From years of practicing the climactic sequence where the composer and the orchestra perform Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, to balancing every aspect of Bernstein's personality, the filmmaker wanted this biographical drama to become his masterpiece. Time will tell if Cooper achieves his goal, with audiences looking back at how the title will stand compared to the rest of his career.

The ending of Maestro perfectly captures the three main ideas behind Cooper's film, with the most prominent one being how Bernstein and Montealegre loved each other above anything else. In addition to the couple's passionate romance, Bernstein couldn't let go of the destructive lifestyle he led in the middle of the big parties, the alcohol, and the multiple partners. But in the end, the happiest moments of his life were the ones he shared with Felicia Montealagre.

Maestro is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

