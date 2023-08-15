This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Get your calendars ready! Bradley Cooper's Maestro hits theaters on November 22, 2023, and streams on Netflix starting December 20, 202

Don't miss it!

Bradley Cooper takes on the roles of co-writer, director, and star in Maestro, portraying the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Carey Mulligan joins as Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Feast your eyes on the exciting new poster and trailer for Maestro. Get a glimpse of Cooper's portrayal of Bernstein and the captivating story that awaits.

Bradley Cooper may be best known for his work in front of the camera, but his latest film Maestro will see him return to the director's chair, in his second directorial effort following 2018's acclaimed hit A Star Is Born. This time, however, the actor/director will be aided by filmmaking royalty, as Martin Scorsese serves as a producer on the film. With the first trailer having now been released, audiences are able to get their first look at the film, ahead of its world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 2.

Cooper also stars in the upcoming project alongside Carey Mulligan, as Maestro explores the lifelong relationship between legendary composer, conductor, and pianist Leonard Bernstein, and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein; the film promises to be a love letter to life and art, while at its core an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. While the composer never publicly confirmed his sexuality, the film will also explore the musician's alleged relationships with men, as Matt Bomer stars as a clarinet player, and one of Bernstein's lovers.

The film's cast also includes Maya Hawke, who appears as Bernstein's daughter Jamie, while Sarah Silverman stars as the composer's sister Shirley. Jeremy Strong is set to star as biographer John Greun, alongside Michael Urie who plays dancer and choreographer Jerome Robbins. Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Miriam Shor, and Alexa Swinton also star.

Spielberg Brought Cooper Onto the Project

While Scorsese was initially slated to helm the project, he stepped down in order to direct his film The Irishman. Despite this, the legendary filmmaker remained attached to the project as a producer, alongside Todd Phillips and Steven Spielberg. Cooper revealed that it was the latter who brought him onto the film, as he previously told Variety that "I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid. I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was 8. I always knew that Steven Spielberg knew that I had this obsession with conducting. He had this biopic idea and was talking to me about potentially acting in it." He continued, "But I had just been working on A Star Is Born. And I said, 'Listen, all I want to do is write and direct movies. I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?'"

Maestro will first debut at the Venice Film Festival next month, before hitting select theaters on November 22. The film will then be released on Netflix on December 20. Check out the trailer for the upcoming film below:

