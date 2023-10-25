The Big Picture Netflix has released a new trailer for Maestro, Bradley Cooper's biographical film about the life of Leonard Bernstein, the first American conductor to receive international acclaim.

Netflix has released a new trailer for Maestro, Bradley Cooper's biographical film about the life of Leonard Bernstein, the first American conductor to receive international acclaim. The movie will premiere in select theaters later this year, before arriving at the streaming platform just in time for next year's awards season. The project will follow Bernstein's career as well as the complicated personal life he managed while he was climbing up the ranks in the international music scene. Full of ambition, Bernstein will do everything to get where he wants in his portrayal in the movie, while the people around him witness the aftermath of his rise.

Cooper, who stars in the project he directed, will be joined by Carey Mulligan, who will be in charge of playing the role of Felicia Montealegre. The romantic relationship between the two leads will run into trouble when the musician begins to explore his own sexuality, bringing into question if he's actually faithful to his partner during the process or not. The streaming platform managed to assemble quite an impressive supporting cast for their story about an artist who became larger than life, setting the stage for a movie to keep an eye on during the upcoming awards season.

Matt Bomer will star in Maestro as David Oppenheim, a fellow musician and television producer who was prominent around the time when Bernstein continued to gain fame. Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman and Michael Uri will also be a part of the film's cast, bringing to life the emotions held across the artist's lifetime. In a world that was eager to know more about the work he left on the stage, Leonard Bernstein tries to define what he actually wants out of his romantic relationship, and how that the directly affects Felicia Montealegre.

The Life of Leonard Bernstein

The new trailer does a very good job of explaining how the storytelling will work on Cooper's latest project, with sequences taking place in the past showing a young Berstein in black-and-white footage, while more recent events are displayed in color. With Matthew Libatique's cinematography to illustrate the artist's journey, Cooper will aim to put out the deepest story he has worked on related to a musical figure since A Star is Born made a statement back in 2018. Maestro will be shared with audiences before the end of the year, after premiering at this year's edition of the Venice Film Festival.

You can check out the new trailer for Maestro below, before the movie premieres in select theaters across the United States on November 22. After that, the film will be available to stream on Netflix on December 20: