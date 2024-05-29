Crime stories have been popular for as long as Hollywood has existed, as films often focus on shady and morally ambiguous characters who work against the law. While many of the protagonists in these films are thieves, scoundrels, and other low-level criminals, Hollywood has been uniquely fixated on different mafia families. The notion of a criminal family that lives by a code of twisted chivalry has significant dramatic potential. Many of the best crime films have humanized their characters, showing the strange infrastructure that they are committed to.

Crime families are routinely featured on television, as prestigious HBO shows like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire have delivered a more fleshed-out depiction of the gangster lifestyle. However, many films based on both real and fictional crime families offer similar insights into their various power schemes and illicit activities. These are the best, most ruthless and memorable mafia families in movies, proving that there really is no way out of this cosa nostra.

10 The Bufalino Family

‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Martin Scorsese’s masterful crime epic The Irishman explores the life of the mobster Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a lifelong criminal whose dedication to the mafia cost him the opportunity to live a peaceful existence with his family. A large segment of The Irishman is dedicated to Sheeran’s relationship with the Bufalino crime family. After forming a tight friendship with Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci), Sheeran carries out a series of crimes, including the assassination of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

De Niro and Pesci show the complex dynamic of the Bufalino crime family and how the mafia came to influence critical events such as the election of several United States Presidents. It’s not the only film to depict the Bufalino crime family, as Hoffa showed similar events; however, the time and effort Scorsese poured into his epic gangster drama makes it a more profound film on the same subject.

9 The Pearson Family

‘The Gentlemen’ (2020)

Guy Ritchie has frequently succeeded at taking a razor-sharp comedic spin on the gangster genre, even breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience directly. Ritchie’s 2019 gangster thriller The Gentlemen explored the fictional exploits of the Pearson crime family, whose patriarch, Mickey (Matthew McConaughey), runs a marijuana dealing operation out of his headquarters in Oklahoma. Mickey’s rise within the drug world sparks the attention of reporter Fletcher (Hugh Grant), who berates his associate Raymond Smith (Charlie Hunnam) for information about the family’s operations.

The Gentlemen takes a comical look at the Pearson crime family while still showing how a sharply run mafia group is forced to make difficult alliances with rival groups. The Gentlemen became such a cult phenomenon that Ritchie returned to the material for a Netflix comedy series of the same name, which some have argued is even superior to the original film.

8 The Bulger Family

‘Black Mass’ (2015)

Black Mass brings to life one of the most shocking crime stories in American history. Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp) was the ruthless leader of the Winter Hill Gang in South Boston but formed a secret partnership with the FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) to inform on his rival gangs. As a result of the alliance, Bulger’s brother, Boston Mayor William Bulger (Benedict Cumberbatch), became embroiled in a scandal that compromised his candidacy.

While Depp’s casting was controversial, Black Mass shows why Bulger and his family became so influential within the New England criminal world. Bulger used his power of intimidation and persuasion to ensure his followers were completely loyal to him, successfully leveraging his family’s influence to infect every level of Boston’s infrastructure. Black Mass examines the unbelievable story of how Bulger avoided persecution for years after the scandal initially broke.

7 The Semyonovich Family

‘Eastern Promises’ (2007)

David Cronenberg is known for his body horror and science fiction conspiracy thrillers. However, he shifted gears and explored the brutality of a Russian mafia family in his brutal gangster thriller Eastern Promises. Set in modern-day London, the film explores the relationship between the aging Russian patriarch Semyonovich (Armin Mueller-Stahl) and his hostile son Kirill (Vincent Cassel). The family's enforcer, Nikolai (Viggo Mortensen), tries to mediate when he discovers they are hiding a vast conspiracy that involves the death of a teenage prostitute.

Eastern Promises shows the importance of family legacy within mafia families and the power struggle that occurs when the heirdom becomes a subject of controversy. Kirill expects that he will be handed down his father’s empire but frequently proves himself to be ill-equipped for the responsibilities that come with leading the family. The ending shows that sometimes, in the mafia, blood isn't as important as good old-fashioned ruthlessness.

6 The Sopranos Family

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ (2021)

The Sopranos was such a beloved television series that a continuation seemed impossible, especially after the tragic death of James Gandolfini. However, The Many Saints of Newark is a prequel to The Sopranos that details the complex relationship between Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) and a young Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini). The Many Saints of Newark enriches the story of The Sopranos by showing different interpretations of the iconic characters.

Like the show, the film emphasizes family, showing how Tony's dynamic with every member of his core circle shaped him into the emotionally austere, ruthless character he would eventually become. The film draws from real history, as the story is framed within the context of the 1960s race riots and the subsequent feuds between the “Five Families” of New York. Even for those unfamiliar with the mythology of The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark is a chilling look at the toxicity of an influential mafia family.

5 The Irish Mob Family

‘The Departed’ (2006)

The Departed finally won Martin Scorsese the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, which many fans argued he deserved decades prior. Loosely based on the Asian action film trilogy Infernal Affairs, The Departed is a brilliant examination of the rise of the Irish mafia in Boston throughout the 20th century. Jack Nicholson gives a fierce performance as Frank Costello, a gangster so powerful that the cops have to take nontraditional means to bring him to justice.

The Departed examines the betrayals and interior conflicts that are inherent in gangster families. While Costello has placed the double agent Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) as his informant within the police department, the undercover cop Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) has secretly infiltrated his inner ring. The Departed’s bloody deaths are all the result of this brutal conflict, which inevitably poisons mafia families from within.

4 The Montana Family

‘Scarface’ (1983)

Easily one of the most violent crime movies ever made, Scarface explores the rise and fall of a Cuban gangster family led by Tony Montana (Al Pacino). Loosely based on the 1932 film of the same name, Brian De Palma’s critically acclaimed remake examines how Montana came from nothing to become the kingpin of a ruthless criminal empire. It’s a film that explores the inherent danger of the criminal power struggle; although Montana becomes a hero of his community, his success soon draws the ire of both rival factions and the government’s agents.

Like other gangster narratives, Tony is overprotective of his family, especially his sister, Gina (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), and his disapproving mother (Miriam Colón). Scarface examines important issues surrounding the immigration crisis, the drug war, and the corruption of America’s civil institutions, yet remains entertaining due to its very dark sense of humor and frequent action. Pacino is no stranger to gangster movies, but his eccentric performance as Montana easily ranks among the most iconic in the genre’s history.

3 The Chicago Outfit

‘The Untouchables’ (1987)

The life of the infamous mobster Al Capone has been depicted in many different forms of media, including Boardwalk Empire and the divisive Tom Hardy biopic Capone. However, The Untouchables offers the most well-fleshed-out depiction of the Chicago Outfit and the power that Capone (Robert De Niro) had during the prohibition crisis. After an amendment to the United States Constitution made alcohol illegal, Capone and his cronies became lionized as “heroes” by the public for their efforts to smuggle drinks.

However, The Untouchables shows that Capone was also an excessively violent, dangerous individual who was willing to leave any of his allies out to dry. Sean Connery may have won an Academy Award for his role in the film, but De Niro gives a singular and terrifying performance as Capone in The Untouchables. He showed the sadism and intelligence that made Capone one of the nation’s most feared men. His loyalty was to no one but himself, which, as many movies have shown, is a big no-no within the mafia.

2 The Gambino Family

‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

Goodfellas changed the gangster movie genre forever by showing how seductive and exciting a criminal lifestyle could be. Goodfellas explores the real history of the Gambino crime family and how Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) became a mentor to the young gangster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta). While Henry is initially welcomed into the family, he learns that there is a cost to power after his imprisonment and begins questioning his loyalty.

Goodfellas succeeds in showing the everyday lives of gangsters, who form a tight bond with each others’ families. Heartbreaking, hilarious, and surprisingly insightful about the human condition, Goodfellas perfected the “rise and fall” narrative and subsequently inspired dozens of imitators within the following decades. Scorsese would explore similar true crime stories with Casino and Gangs of New York, among others, but Goodfellas remains the defining masterpiece of his career.

1 The Corleone Family

‘The Godfather’ (1972)

The Godfather was essential in depicting a mafia family’s story as an essential American tragedy. Easily on any film buff’s list of the greatest films ever made, The Godfather explores the relationship between the gangster patriarch Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and his son, Michael (Al Pacino), as the family faces threats from rival factions. Despite the inherent darkness of a film about the mafia, The Godfather examines quintessential themes about loyalty, family, and tragedy.

The Godfather spawned a franchise that only enriched the mythology of the Corleone crime family. The Godfather: Part II served as both a sequel and prequel, showing a young Vito’s (Robert De Niro) rise to power and Michael’s attempt to expand the family empire. While initially Sergio Leone was approached to direct The Godfather, it was the brilliance of Francis Ford Coppola that turned the series into one of the greatest film trilogies of all time.

