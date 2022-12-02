Academy Award nominee Toni Collette is thrust into the world of the Italian mafia in a new trailer for Mafia Mamma. The laugh-out-loud comedy sees Collette as a typical American suburban mom with a son champing at the bit to leave for college and a cheating husband. Once her grandfather dies, however, she gets an offer she can't refuse from his closest advisor — to inherit the family business of running an Italian mafia empire. The trailer gives a look at just how in over her head she is and how dangerous it is to be involved with the mob.

In the footage, Kristin (Collette) finds out the terrible news of her grandfather's death and, after a pep talk from her friend, decides to make the trip out to Italy at the behest of his advisor. She's quickly introduced to his line of work, however, when assassins crash his funeral. After being told she's now the boss, she enters a bit of a spiral before calming down and trying her best to run the empire. It doesn't go particularly well though. People are constantly trying to kill her, she gets grossed out by severed hands, she brings muffins to a major deal, and those around her start to question the future of the organization under her. The film is expected to show how her reign proves to be a surprising success for both her and the mafia, following her as she acclimates to running an organized crime syndicate.

Collette's been a hot commodity for years now, earning her lone Oscar nod for her performance in The Sixth Sense. Since then, she's had excellent turns in Little Miss Sunshine and Knives Out along with a criminally under-recognized performance in Hereditary among other roles. She'll be carrying the comedy this time around with Monica Bellucci, Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, and Tommy Rodger all joining her in the film.

Image via Bleeker Street

Everything We Know About Mafia Mamma

Aside from starring, Collette will also serve as a producer alongside Christopher Simon and Amanda Sthers. The screenplay was written by Debbie Jhoon and Michael J. Feldman who previously collaborated on the 2018 film Freaks and on several episodes of the Glen Howerton-led A.P. Bio. Twilight director Catherine Hardwick helmed the film, reuniting her with Collette for the first time since 2015 with Miss You Already.

Mafia Mamma arrives in theaters on April 14, 2023. Check out the trailer below.