Cornerstone Films and Bleecker Street have released the full trailer for Mafia Mamma, the upcoming mob parody film starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci. Mafia Mamma sees Collette (Muriel's Wedding, Knives Out) take on the role of Kristin Balbano, a down-on-her-luck, lonely suburbanite who is unexpectedly thrust into the complicated world of crime.

After travelling to rural Italy for her grandfather's funeral, Kristin is suddenly chosen to become the new head of one of the country's most notorious crime families, a job to which she is entirely unsuited given her only knowledge of the mob has come from binge-watching TV shows and movies. Bellucci (SPECTRE, The Matrix Reloaded) co-stars as Bianca, the consigliere for the Balbano crime family.

The riotous trailer shows Collette's air-headed character wildly out of her depth as she is caught in shootouts, while her Italian hosts are horrified that she hasn't even found the spare three hours to watch The Godfather, before attempting to turn herself into Carmela Soprano - and even stabbing a gangster in the eye with a stiletto.

Image via Bleecker Street

The film is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, who is best known for her work on the original Twilight, while she has also worked alongside Guillermo del Toro on his anthology horror series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

The film is based on a concept by Amanda Sthers, and includes a screenplay written by Kevin From Work (2015) scribes J. Michael Feldman and Debbie Jhoon. The project serves as a reunion for director Hardwicke with Collette, after the pair successfully teamed up to work on the comedy drama film Miss You Already, which was released in 2015.

Collette and Sthers also serve as producers, while the rest of the technical crew includes composer Alex Heffes (The Last King of Scotland), cinematographer Patrick Murguia (Don't Look Deeper), editor Waldemar Centeno (Fantasy Island), production designer Livia Borgogoni (La casa del sorriso), and costume designer Claudette Lilly (Unthinkably Good Things).

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Alfonso Perugini (New York), Giulio Corso (Signora Volpe), Livia De Paolis (The Lost Girls), Bruno Bilotta (American Assassin), Francesco Mastroianni (Dead Uncle), Alessandro Bressanello (The Hand of God), and Yonv Joseph (Dakota).