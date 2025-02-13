Since the 1930s, the mafia and organized crime have been a fascinating element of the silver screen and initially established by popular classics such as The Public Enemy, Little Caesar, and Scarface. Today, the gangster genre continues to personify the mafia, ranging from real-life mobsters in the Italian mafia to a large group of misfits in a fictional crime organization. Through the years, there have been notable films centering around the mafia, but titles like The Godfather, A Bronx Tale, and Goodfellas, fall into an exclusive category of excellence.

There is a selection of mafia movies that go above and beyond the traditional themes and tropes of a mobster flick and incorporate relatable elements like the importance of family, loyalty, and honor, which create an emotional layer to the typically violent, action-packed films. Out of the countless contenders, including The Godfather: Part II, Once Upon a Time in America, and Donnie Brasco, these are ten essential mafia movies, ranked.

11 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Directed by William A. Wellman

Image via Warner Bros.

James Cagney stars in his breakthrough role in The Public Enemy as the fierce Chicago criminal, Tom Powers, who, along with his friend, Matt Doyle (Eddie Woods), ascend from poverty up to the top, becoming successful bootleggers and cold-blooded killers. As they bask in their newfound wealth and local notoriety, their success inevitably puts a target on their backs with both law enforcement and rival gangs, forcing them to choose between hiding out or facing their enemies head on.

The Public Enemy is a vital classic that laid the foundation for the gangster genre and is also credited for skyrocketing Cagney's career as a promising leading man. This classic is noted for its theme about how crime doesn't pay while also providing an empathetic light on Cagney's character who, despite his career choice and violent actions, does have a heart of gold under that tough guy exterior. Between the film's cinematic impact and Cagney's crucial contributions to the modern mafioso, The Public Enemy is without a doubt an essential mafia movie.

10 'Casino' (1995)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Universal Pictures

Martin Scorsese's Casino is a must-see mafia movie set during the 1970s and follows a low-level mobster, Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro), who is sent by his bosses back East to run a casino in Las Vegas. Ace is incredibly successful at building one of the most profitable and popular casinos on the Strip, but when his personal relationship with a local hustler (Sharon Stone) and his hot-headed friend (Joe Pesci) come into the fold, his empire begins to crumble.

Unlike similar Scorsese films, Casino is set in the West and focuses intently on historical accuracy, which, overall, conveys an authentic and almost behind-the-scenes view into the mafia and their Sin City operation. Scorsese showcases an unwavering attention to detail to both the film's characters and the dazzling backdrop. He effortlessly captures the emotional high and intoxicating atmosphere of Las Vegas while also weaving in the traditional elements of greed, power, and bloodshed that come with any top-notch mafia movie.