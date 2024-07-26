The Big Picture Married at First Sight: Australia wedding disrupted by bushfire, causing chaos and panic.

The ceremony was delayed 90 minutes with attendees coughing and the limo circling amid flames.

The show's 12th season features leaked cast members, including former reality show contestants.

A couple's big day has been called off during the season 12 Australian production of Married at First Sight. In true blue, Aussie fashion, a bushfire was the cause of the disruption, with firefighters on the scene as attendees were evacuated. The incident took place in a picturesque location overseeing the Sydney Harbor, and unfortunately, the bushfire got out of control to the point where the bride's limo circled around the location.

Yahoo Australia reported that the ceremony had a 90-minute delay due to the incident, with producers scrambling due to the event being "a total mess." According to anonymous attendees, the wedding location was covered in smoke. A video of the natural disaster was shared, showing how big the flames were, as well as the length of the fire trail.

“The ceremony had to be delayed and everyone was in a panic. Guests were coughing and the bride’s limo had to circle around for over an hour. They couldn’t even get the limo through because fire engines were blocking the road.”

Married at First Sight Australia first aired in 2015 and has so far released 11 seasons. The wedding in question was for former Neighbours actor, Jeff Gobbels and fitness influencer, Rhi Disljenkovic. It's still unknown if the bushfire in question will be featured in the show once it airs in Australia. According to Marie Claire Australia, some of season 12's cast members were leaked, with some being former reality show contestants and social media influencers.

What is 'Married at First Sight'?

Married at First Sight is a reality TV show based on a social experiment where strangers are coupled together by experts and have eight weeks to find out if they want to stay together or get divorced. The show is based on a 2013 Danish series called Gift ved første blik and has since spanned many international versions.

The show landed in the U.S. in 2014 and has had a total of 17 seasons, with the last season featuring couples from Denver. Seasons 18 and 19 are already in the works, and according to Cheat Sheet, season 18 will feature couples from Chicago. The Australian version of the show is handled slightly differently due to the legal requirement that couples need to give one month's notice of marriage. Rather than having a wedding ceremony, participants have an "unofficial commitment ceremony" before deciding if they want to be officially married.

At the moment, Married at First Sight U.S. has yet to announce the premiere date for season 18. However, you can stream the first 10 seasons on Hulu.

Married At First Sight A reality show that follows singles yearning for a life-long partnership as they agree to a provocative proposal: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet. Release Date July 8, 2014 Cast Pepper Schwartz , Calvin Roberson , Viviana Coles , Jessica Griffin Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 17

