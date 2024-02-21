The Big Picture The Married at First Sight Denver season is a train wreck, with dysfunctional pairings leading to failed relationships.

The final couple's trip was filled with disgruntled exes and a lack of love connections or inspiration.

MAFS experts need to reevaluate the casting process as four out of five Denver couples are splitting up early.

Married at First Sight Denver continues to waste viewers' time moving toward Decision Day. For the first time in MAFS history, going into the final couple's trip a week before decision day, only one couple is attempting to hold their decision to remain together. Becca and Austin are still struggling to make it to the end of the reality experiment, and haven't shared any physical intimacy over the last six weeks. Besides realizing they process life much differently, Becca has handed Austin an ultimatum on his religious beliefs that has worked to drive a wedge between the only couple that initially showed promise. To add insult to injury, Austin ends up surprising Becca by leaving their shared room to sleep by himself.

Orion and Laurenwere divorced immediately after the honeymoon, but both have shown up for the couple's trip as disgruntled exes. Lauren showed up by herself and voiced confusion about why she would be attending a couple's retreat when she wasn't a part of a couple. "I guess I'm just here to kinda zen out," she informed the group awkwardly. Claire and Cameron have been separated for weeks, leaving Claire to show up for the couple's trip solo, while Cameron is back at home dealing with a medical illness alone. Emily and Brennan arrive at the resort reduced to friends attempting to stomach the remainder of the time without pressuring one another for more. The final couple, Michael and Chloe, are just getting back from their honeymoon, but Chloe has already voiced concern about being married to a man with more skirts in his closet than she has in hers.

To put it mildly, the couple's trip was a disaster. If anything, it proved the experts should be more invested in the couple's progress post-honeymoon, or a new group of experts needs to be ushered in. With 4/5 divorces imminent before Decision Day, Denver has been the biggest failure of the franchise. But MAFS has been on a downward spiral for some time.

The 'MAFS' Denver Couple's Trip Shows Spouses are Mispaired

The entire Denver season has been a train wreck that continues driving down the wrong track. From Michael's first bride leaving him at the altar, to Orion asking for a divorce after the first disagreement with Lauren, to Brennan judging Emily from the initial conversation with her girlfriends, this season has either proven that Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pia are unqualified at identifying compatibility, or casting has an alternative agenda for creating dramatic television instead of potential love connections. Either way, the show is in danger of losing viewers because of this season's gross negligence in pairing singles unprepared to commit to the process.

In past seasons, the final couples' getaway has provided an opportunity for the brides and grooms to connect and re-discover why the experts put them together. Besides working out any kinks in their relationship, the rendezvous allows them to see their fellow couples working through their issues and possibly be inspired. Watching other couples compromise, find synergy and even express attraction can be viewed as a strong aphrodisiac when one is surrounded by an atmosphere of love. Unfortunately for the Denver cast, there aren't any examples of love or even connections to pull from.

Orion and Lauren both show up after not speaking to each other since their divorce and Cameron and Claire have also officially separated. Emily and Brennan are separated for all practical purposes, sleeping in separate bedrooms but attempting to stomach one another in group settings. The Denver cast has produced a group of misfits that are drawn together by the trauma of their failed relationships more than an appreciation for the process. It's possible that the experts doubled down on Denver's dysfunction by pairing Michael with a new bride who was unprepared to deal with a husband with an alternative outlook on life. Chloe is by nature much more conservative than the very eclectic Michael.

For the experts to know how painful it was for him to be left at the altar during his first pairing, you would think they would've gone out of their way to find a woman who at the very least appeared to be more flexible in her views than Chloe. Michael was open and honest about his penchant for dressing in clothes that many would consider effeminate, which is a huge pill to swallow for someone who has never interacted with that type of personality. In episode 16, there is a cringe moment watching Chloe squirm when Michael picks up one of her pearl necklaces, puts it around his neck, and decided it looks great with his outfit. Later during a confessional, she admitted she'd never expected to be paired with a man who, has more skirts in his closet than she does. It's clear she's making a gallant attempt at being open-minded, but Michael's eccentric style will undoubtedly prove to be too much for Chloe's much more conservative personality to swallow.

'Married At First Sight' Fails to Cast Singles Committed to the Process

While the Denver season clearly will not deliver the love stories MAFs fans hope for, such as star New Orleans couple Amani and Woody or Atlanta couple Vincent and Brianna, the season will more than likely deliver an interesting reunion with the divorcees spilling their true feelings about their time on the show. Brennan and Emily have remained tight-lipped throughout the season about their issues, although it's clear that Emily is biting her tongue to the point of frustration regarding her true feelings. Cameron and Claire have also remained mum about their differences, opting to move out of their shared apartment without any real confrontations or complaints.

Lauren tearfully accepts Orion's decision to divorce her but admits she felt cheated out of the real MAFS experience. Becca and Austin have been able to skirt around their grave differences in religion, but there is an expiration date on Austin's patience, and it's clear he's simply waiting until the end to point out that he doesn't want to be bullied into changing his lifelong beliefs. The reunion promises to answer some of the questions viewers have been tweeting and posting on social media for the entire season, but even still, it's unlikely the answers will restore faith in the show's experts.

'Married at First Sight' Needs to Re-Cast The Experts

There have been seasons with half the couples working and the other half striking out but Married at First Sight Denver is the first season to see four couples calling it quits before decision day. With Michael's initial bride bailing at the altar, Brennan opting not to move in with Emily after the honeymoon, and Orion asking for a divorce after the first week of marriage, it's clear the experts and or casting producers are not stressing the importance of being committed to the process. No one can fault a couple that meets and tries to find their compatibility over six weeks for deciding to go their separate ways, but for four out of five couples to call it quits within the first three weeks, suggests negligence on behalf of production.

Unlike some reality shows, MAFS fans watch hoping for a love story they can champion. The dramatic disconnects that continue happening more and more with each passing season have the loyal MAFS fan base dwindling from disappointment. Hopefully, the producers will huddle after the Denver season and make the necessary changes to restore some faith in the MAFS universe.

