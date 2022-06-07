In October of last year, it was announced Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki) would be starring in an upcoming bodybuilder drama film called Magazine Dreams. Now, actors Taylour Paige (Zola) and Hayley Bennett (The Devil All the Time) have joined the cast as well, though it hasn't been revealed who they will play.

Set to be written and directed by Elijah Bynum (Hot Summer Nights), Magazine Dreams tells the story of a bodybuilder, played by Majors, who has trouble forming human connections. Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy, who produced the hit 2014 crime thriller Nightcrawler, will produce the film with Majors executive producing via his production company, Tall Street.

Bynum's script for Magazine Dreams appeared on the 2020 Black List, a list of "most-liked" screenplays that haven't been produced. His first film, Hot Summer Nights, premiered at 2017's South by Southwest festival and starred Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe, Maia Mitchell, Maika Monroe, William Fichtner, Rachel O'Shaughnessy, Thomas Jane, and Emory Cohen. Bynum is also co-writing the script for an upcoming horror/thriller film directed by Lee Daniels called Demon House.

Image via Universal

Paige is an accomplished actor and dancer with film credits that include Jean of the Joneses, White Boy Rick, Boogie, and Sharp Stick. She won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for her portrayal of Aziah "Zola" King in Zola, a comedy/crime film about a part-time stripper who travels to Miami for a big payday. In addition to Magazine Dreams, Paige is set to appear in several upcoming films, including The Toxic Avenger and Brothers. The actor's representation includes Management 360, CAA, and Granderson Des Rochers.

Making her debut in the 2007 comedy, Music and Lyrics, Bennett has appeared in multiple successful films, including The Equalizer, The Girl on the Train, The Magnificent Seven, and Hillbilly Elegy. She received the award for Best Actress at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival for her performance in the psychological thriller, Swallow. Bennett also has a role in the highly-anticipated Borderlands film, which is based on the popular video game series of the same name. Her representation includes Tavistock Wood Management, WME, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

Also set to appear in Magazine Dreams is four-time Mr. “Natural” Universe and Fitness Model of the Year, Mike O’Hearn. O'Hearn founded the well-known training program, Power Bodybuilding, and appeared in the 2008 revival of American Gladiators.

Currently, there's no official release date for Magazine Dreams.