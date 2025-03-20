Two years after its Sundance Film Festival premiere, Elijah Bynum's indie drama, Magazine Dreams, will finally see an official release from distributor Briarcliff Entertainment. The film, initially acquired by Searchlight Pictures, was pulled from its December 2023 release date following star Jonathan Majors' assault conviction, subsequently resulting in the actor being let go from Marvel, where Majors was set to reprise his role of Kang the Conqueror in future MCU projects prior to his arrest and ultimate conviction. Searchlight dropped distribution rights for Magazine Dreams in January 2024, with Briarcliff swooping in to acquire the rights soon after.

Magazine Dreams follows amateur bodybuilder Killian Maddox (Majors), an unstable and impulsive man who pushes the limits of both his body and mind to fulfill his dreams of being on the cover of fitness magazines, often sabotaging himself along the way. Critics who've seen the film have compared the character study to the likes of similar character pieces like Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, while also praising Majors' dark and unpredictable performance, with the actor managing to elicit sympathy one second while sending chills down the viewer's spine the next. It can be argued that the character of Killian Maddox does resemble shades of Majors' troublesome behavior in his personal life, so it's understandable why the choice was made to delay the film's release until now.

Continue reading to find out where you can watch Magazine Dreams when it releases.

Is 'Magazine Dreams' Coming To Theaters?

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

Yes, Magazine Dreams will be playing exclusively in movie theaters upon its initial release. Distributor Briarcliff Entertainment has had quite a year already, with Magazine Dreams being their fourth theatrical release of 2025 after Valiant One, My Dead Friend Zoe, and the documentary October 8.