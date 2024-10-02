After Jonathan Majors was charged with, and later convicted of, assault, his bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams was dropped from the release calendar; but now, it's headed to theaters next year. Briarcliff Entertainment has picked the film up for distribution. Deadline reports that the film is slated to be released in the first quarter of 2025.

The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 to great acclaim, especially for Majors' performance as a tormented aspiring bodybuilder. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime found the film to be "a difficult and challenging watch", but praised Majors for giving "an incredible performance here, easily the best example so far in his filmography that he is a tremendous talent to be reckoned with". It was picked up for distribution by Disney under its Searchlight Pictures banner, and was slated to be released in 2023's awards season; when Majors was charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, it was dropped from the release schedule and later dropped by the studio entirely. It's the second controversial film picked up by Briarcliff in recent weeks; they recently acquired The Apprentice, which chronicles the early career of Donald Trump and his tutelage under unscrupulous lawyer Roy Cohn. That film is slated for a release later this month.

What Is 'Magazine Dreams' About?

Magazine Dreams stars Majors as Killian Maddox, an aspiring bodybuilder on an obsessive quest to reshape his body to become the best bodybuilder in the world. However, his self-loathing threatens to destroy him - if the steroids he's abusing to attain his perfect physique don't kill him first. Majors underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the film, gaining the exaggerated proportions of his character. The film also stars Haley Bennett (The Equalizer) as Maddox's love interest, Taylour Paige (Zola) as a prostitute, Harrison Page (JAG) as Maddox's grandfather, Harriet Sansom Harris (Werewolf by Night) as his therapist, and bodybuilder and fitness model Mike O'Hearn (American Gladiators) as Maddox's bodybuilding idol. It was directed and written by first-time director Elijah Bynum (Hot Summer Nights, The Deliverance).

Magazine Dreams was produced by Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman. It was executive produced by Majors for Tall Street Productions, and Luke Rodgers and Andrew Blau for Los Angeles Media Fund.

Magazine Dreams will be released in the first quarter of 2025; no exact release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.