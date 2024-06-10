Maggie Gyllenhaal might've extended her craft by taking on the director's chair in the award-winning The Lost Daughter and the soon-to-be-released The Bride, but much before that, the actress graced the screen with several remarkable roles. From bringing a whole new facet to Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight to making a mark as a single mother in love with a recovering alcoholic in Crazy Heart, she has been able to make audiences care for each one of her characters, no matter how big or small each role was.

Despite Gyllenhaal being more present behind the scenes in this stage of her long-running career, her onscreen presence remains memorable and worth revisiting. Full of indie gems and even a few blockbuster hits, the actress' film credits are as versatile and daring as she is. Indeed, Maggie Gyllenhaal's career is full of memorable movies, most of which showcase her talents as a performer and her willingness to take on daunting and, sometimes, confrontational material.

10 'Mona Lisa Smile' (2003)

Directed by Mike Newell

Image via Columbia Pictures

Acclaimed English director Mike Newell helms the 2003 period drama Mona Lisa Smile. Set in the 1950s, the film follows a society where finding a husband and being the portrait of the perfect housewife is what young women believe is their sole purpose in life. When a conservative college welcomes progressive Art History teacher Katherine (Julia Roberts), her students begin to see the world through a different perspective, imagining a future that isn't as rooted in tradition.

One of these students is Giselle (Gyllenhaal), whose free-spirited personality clashes with the ideals upheld by her peers. As someone with multiple lovers (and even begins an affair with a teacher), the character feels much more understood when Katherine joins the faculty, given how open-minded she is. In a cast filled with A-listers like Roberts and Kirsten Dunst (who plays Giselle's nemesis), Gyllenhaal is just as much of a standout as the people she shares the screen with. The actress brings a refreshing and disruptive energy to the otherwise safe Mona Lisa Smile, adding more dynamism and flair to the story and stealing more than a few scenes.

9 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Image via Pandora Cinema/Newmarket Films

The cult classic follows Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal), a reclusive teen who begins to hallucinate that a man in a horrifying bunny costume is by his side, foreshadowing the end of the world. Although Donnie is constantly questioning his future, he must keep his concerns to himself, especially given that he still has to attend high school and spend time with his family daily.

This twisted thriller might be led by another Gyllenhaal, but this doesn't undermine the actress' importance to the plot through a supporting role. Donnie Darko marked one of Maggie Gyllenhaal's first onscreen ventures after starring in a couple of projects directed by her father. Considered her breakout role, the film sees her playing opposite her real-life brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, as Elizabeth, Donnie's older sister. Although they don't share that many scenes, when they do, the Gyllenhaals' sibling connection is so organic that it greatly benefits the story.

Donnie Darko Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date October 26, 2001 Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval Runtime 113 minutes Writers Richard Kelly

8 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The award-winning movie directed by Oscar-winner Christopher Nolan continues to be one of the most revered superhero films to date, with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has Batman face-to-face with his greatest enemy, The Joker (Heath Ledger), a criminal that sparks havoc in Gotham City and forces the caped crusader to walk a thin line between saving the city and being a vigilante.

It is daunting to replace an actress in a beloved franchise, but Gyllenhaal didn't struggle to play Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight. After Katie Holmes renounced the role to embark on other projects, Gyllenhaal furthered the character beyond what viewers saw in Batman Begins. In the first installment of the trilogy, Rachel is introduced as Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) long-time friend, who eventually becomes his love interest. The second film, however, allowed Gyllenhaal to outgrow the character's girl-next-door feel, making her more realistic, driven, and overall purposeful for the plot.

7 'Frank' (2014)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Frank follows Jon Burroughs (Domhall Gleason), an emerging artist who is on his way to finding his style and sound. When The Soronprfbs are on the lookout for a new keyboardist, the young musician sees this as the perfect way to get his foot on the door and soon becomes drawn to Frank (Michael Fassbender), the band's shy and very talented leader who wears a cartoon-like head at all times.

This quirky title has Gyllenhaal showing her music chops as a synth player in an indie band with an unusual name. In Frank, she stars as Clara, a temperamental musician protective of her friends, particularly the group's masked leader. Frank features one of Gyllenhaal's most singular portrayals yet, with her getting to be excentric and thick-skinned while also showing that underneath the attitude lies a deep sense of loyalty and appreciation for those around her. After all, the actress has played several endearing characters throughout her filmography, but this role allowed her to be feisty and upfront.

6 'Crazy Heart' (2009)

Directed by Scott Cooper

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Crazy Heart essentially follows Jeff Bridges as Bad Blake, a country artist who is past his prime and now performs at bars and casinos. At this stage of his life and music career, he feels like there is nothing left for him to do. As he grows closer to Jean (Gyllenhaal) — a kind local journalist and single mother who interviews him for a story — and her son, he sees a second chance to be happy. However, in order for their budding romance to work out, he must quit his drinking habit.

Gyllenhaal earned her first Academy Award nomination for playing Jean. The supporting part that she has in Crazy Heart is essential to the plot, which explores the hardships of addiction on the road to redemption. Through Jean, Gyllenhaal shows the relentlessness of a mother who would do anything for her child, even if it means closing the door to a second chance at love.

5 'World Trade Center' (2006)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Paramount Pictures

The 9/11 terrorist attacks left the whole world in shock. The 2006 film World Trade Center is set during one of the most awful events to unfold in America's history, focusing on two Port Authority officers, played by Nicolas Cage and Michael Peña, who get stuck at the World Trade Center while trying to help people escape from the buildings. Given the subject, World Trade Center is anxiety-inducing, as the chaos of that tragic day unfolds in real-time through the lens of these two characters and their families.

Maggie Gyllenhaal adds to the overall feeling of anguish and distress in the plot because she plays the wife of one of the men at the center of this movie. As a woman carrying a child and uncertain if her husband will make it out alive from this catastrophe, this role had the actress showing some of her best work. With uncertainty in the air, Gyllenhaal's character gives in to the overwhelming emotions brought up by the surrounding circumstances.

World Trade Center Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date August 9, 2006 Cast Nicolas Cage , Maria Bello , Connor Paolo , Anthony Piccininni , Alexa Gerasimovich , Morgan Flynn Runtime 128 minutes Writers Andrea Berloff , John McLoughlin , Donna McLoughlin , William Jimeno , Allison Jimeno

4 'Sherrybaby' (2006)

Directed by Laurie Collyer

Image via IFC Films

Before tackling the challenges of motherhood through her directorial work in The Lost Daughter, Gyllenhaal starred in another compelling mother-daughter project. In the 2006 drama Sherrybaby, the ever-reliable Gyllenhaal gives a riveting performance that was wrongfully overlooked when it came out. Yes, it did snatch a Golden Globe nomination, but it deserved more accolades, given the praise she earned at film festivals.

Sherrybaby is among Gyllenhaal's best and most complex movies, allowing her to flex her dramatic muscles in a chaotic yet electrifying role.

She plays Sherry, an ex-convict determined to rekindle her bond with her child, who has grown up without a mom amid the crime rate in New Jersey. As someone recovering from heroin addiction, Sherry sees temptation in every corner and must fight every urge not to return to her old ways. She also longs to fit in but sees that reality behind bars might be harder to handle than she initially anticipated. Sherrybaby is among Gyllenhaal's best and most complex movies, allowing her to flex her dramatic muscles in a chaotic yet electrifying role that proves her willingness to step outside her comfort zone.

Buy on Amazon

3 'The Kindergarten Teacher' (2018)

Directed by Sara Colangelo