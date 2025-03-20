Maggie Gyllenhaal’s highly anticipated horror pic The Bride has been delayed to March 2026, Deadline reports. Filling up the movie’s initial September 26 release date is Paul Thomas Anderson’s action comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another. The move comes as Warner Bros Discovery made a change to its release schedule ahead of CinemaCon this year.

The film has already created a lot of buzz thanks to its cast which includes Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster and Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein's bride. The previously released official images and some behind-the-scenes images have already built anticipation in fans with Buckley and Bale's unusual looks and antics. As they say, good things take time, so fans will be ready with open arms for this feature when it arrives.

What to Expect From ‘The Bride!’?